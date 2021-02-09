Orange Coast College President Angelica Suarez said there is no threat to the campus community following today’s death of a student who resides at The Harbour campus housing.
“Please know that at this time no foul play is suspected in the death of our student residing at The Harbour, and that there is no threat to the campus community,” Suarez stated in an email sent tonight. “We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family while authorities complete their investigation.”
The Student Health Center is providing counseling services via phone or text at (714) 432-6858.
Coast Report has reached out to the Costa Mesa Police and Fire Departments for comment.
Follow Coast Report for updates on this developing story.
