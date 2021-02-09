National Safety Transportation Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt announced today that the NTSB has named pilot disorientation the likely cause of the crash that killed Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, his daughter Alyssa, as well as basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and five others on Jan. 26 last year.
“It was an issue of judgement and decision making that led to this tragic accident,” Sumwalt said. “There were opportunities to reverse the course by simply landing.”
When the crash occurred, the NTSB said Zobayan likely was suffering from what is called “spatial disorientation” in the aviation world, leading Zobayan to think he was climbing in altitude, when he was actually descending – culminating in a fiery wreck on the Calabasas hillside. Spatial disorientation was the cause of 184 crashes last year, according to Sumwalt.
Sumwalt said it is unknown if the passengers of the helicopter realized they were descending or that anything was amiss with the flight.
“Spatial disorientation is a problem,” Sumwalt said. “Spatial disorientation will continue to be a problem until the training we recommended is implemented.”
The training the NTSB recommends includes stimulation flight training, where pilots would be conducting a stimulated flight in which they encounter low-visibility conditions to test their reaction in real-time.
Sumwalt also criticized the Federation Aviation Administration for their unwillingness to pass regulations recommended by the NTSB that would implement mandatory safety management for companies who charter private flights.
“Pilots don’t necessarily want to fess up to their problems,” Sumwalt said to explain why the NTSB believes these safety management regulations are essential for the FAA to adopt.
The safety management regulations recommended to the FAA, four times by the NTSB in the last four years, would require pilots to report to higher authorities if the flight risk passes a certain level. This means the pilot would not be able to make the decision themselves whether or not to proceed with the flight in low-visibility conditions, like the fog on the day of the crash.
“We issue these recommendations when blood is on the ground,” Sumwalt said. “The FAA has dragged their feet on this and other issues. We hope we will finally get their attention.”
The pilot of the helicopter, Ara Zobayan, was an experienced pilot who had held a commercial pilot’s license since 2007 and was an instrument-certified pilot, meaning he was qualified to fly in limited visibility conditions. Zoboyan’s company, Island Express Helicopters Inc, did not have the credentials to fly instrument-rated.
“He was not supposed to go in the clouds,” Sumwalt said, adding that it was a violation of federal regulation and Zobayan’s own training. Officials at the NTSB don't believe Zobayan was instrument-proficient nor had a recent certification at the time of the crash, despite being considered a good pilot by those who flew with him.
Sumwalt also pointed towards the very likely “self-induced pressures” Zobayan felt to complete the flight, despite the bad weather conditions as a reason for the crash. Zobayan was always the pilot for Bryant, which could have contributed to that feeling.
Officials at the NTSB said Zobayan had several chances to avoid the accident, including making an emergency landing in parking lots that were flown over, or making the 12-mile return trip home.
“Good pilots make bad decisions,” Sumwalt said, referring to the accident as a “series of bad choices.”
The NTSB did not find evidence the company Zobayan worked for, Island Express Helicopters , put any external pressure on him to complete the flight. In their investigation, the NTSB concluded the company had canceled 150 flights in 2020, with 13 cancellations in January – all within two days of the accident.
Island Express Helicopters was faulted by NTSB officials for inadequate overview and review of safety matters. The company’s safety manager, for example, had been in their position for two years but received no formal safety training in that time.
OCC recently held a virtual memorial in honor of Altobelli for the one-year anniversary of the crash, featuring speakers sharing their memories with Altobelli.
This tragedy led U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman, a representative from Southern California, to introduce the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety act, which would direct the FAA to require all helicopters to be equipped with a Terrain Awareness and Warning System. Bryant’s helicopter was not equipped with this system when it crashed.
It is not immediately clear how this will affect the lawsuits and counter lawsuits resulting from the crash.
