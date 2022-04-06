Our Coast, Our Future: California’s drought crisis worsens

Coast Report and Orange Coast College’s Garrison Honors Center will be hosting a Green Coast Day virtual town hall over Zoom on Thursday at 1 p.m. Student reporters will be leading the conversation about California’s drought crisis to address recent studies and discuss ways that we can help.
“We'd like to raise awareness,” said John Fawcett, OCC Computing Center Coordinator and Environmental Geographer. “Most people have a kind of relationship with water where they just turn on the tap and water comes out and it may not occur to them that water is a precious resource.”
Today, nearly all of California’s land is considered to be in a moderate or severe drought, affecting 37.2 million people. This is the third year of the drought with record-breaking low precipitation levels in the months of January, February and March. This is California’s second extreme drought in the past decade.
Currently, every county in California is under a drought emergency proclamation. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared this conservation effort on Oct. 19, 2021. Under this proclamation, the State Water Resources Control Board is able to ban actions that waste water, such as using portable water to clean sidewalks.
“You'd like people to pay attention especially when the city water departments are sending out advisory notices that you should check your water consumption,” Fawcett said. “Do things that are simple to help conserve water because we'll need it later this summer.”
As a result of the drought, the state has experienced short-term impacts, such as dry vegetation and a decline in river flows. The decline in surface water flows can directly disturb agriculture, hydropower production and aquatic habitats. The long term-effects of the drought may not be as apparent, but they become more difficult to control in the future. For instance, excessive groundwater pumping can cause our aquifer systems to compress and damage the infrastructure. This issue can also cause land to sink, which can be seen in the San Joaquin Valley aquifer system.
“By the time we get to the late summer, it's projected that the reservoirs will be again the lowest levels that we've ever measured,” Fawcett said.
OCC does its part in contributing to the water conservation efforts. Along with the drought tolerant garden near the Chemistry Building, the landscaping around the newly built classrooms have plants that thrive without excessive water consumption. The local water departments also provide a recycled water system to water the plants on campus.
“It doesn't have to be the standard of human potable water, so it's perfectly great for the plants,” Fawcett said. “In fact, it has higher nutrient content.”
Anyone interested in learning fromJohn Fawcett and other OCC professors Irene Naesse, Joe Stead and Jason Ball speak about this topic can join on Zoom. A question and answer session will also be opened up at the end of the event to directly answer student’s questions about California’s drought. The town hall conversations will be available as a podcast and video on the Coast Report website after the event. Follow the Coast Report to keep up with coverage.
