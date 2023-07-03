OCC Health Center understaffed amid nursing shortage, budget crisis

The Student Health Center at Orange Coast College has recently had a staff shortage due to its low budget, lack of nurses and a highly competitive job market, according to the director of Health Services at OCC, Kelly Daly.
Since its founding in 1973, the Student Health Center has been run by a team of medical professionals who provide care to students.
From July 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, the medical team at OCC saw 1,452 appointments, 713 of which were new patients.
The cutting of labor and costs during COVID, paired with the national nursing shortage has been exacerbated by a competitive job market that offers what OCC can not: permanence and benefits.
According Daly, prior to COVID, the Health Center was fully staffed with permanent staff and five hourly nurses.
“When COVID happened we went remote but we came back to campus fairly early because there were so many students who needed care, and a lot of them don’t have anywhere to go,” Daly said.
Despite returning to campus on a two-day basis, their sudden lack of budget forced the Health Center to put majority of its staff on a “freeze”. A problem affecting nurses and medical practices across the state.
The Health Center’s budget relies 100% on students paying the health fee at the beginning of each semester.
While the Health Center focuses very heavily on medical issues, they also provide mental health services for students who need them, which adds to the cost of services and in turn takes more money away from the medical side.
“That was challenging because that added a whole program to the Health Center fees but now the state has granted permanent funding for mental health services at every community college,” Daly said.
Permanent funding for mental health services helps give some of the Health Center's budget back to the medical side but does not fix any staffing issues in the long run.
According to NPR, there has been a nationwide shortage of nurses ever since the beginning of the pandemic and that number is most likely going to grow. A survey done by NPR showed that nearly a third of nurses are “likely to leave the profession” initially due to the pandemic but more recently due to the nursing shortage.
A shortage of nurses puts more strain on the ones who already work and instigates a vicious and unending cycle of low staff and higher expectations.
Nurses understand the value they bring to any medical facility and in turn understand their worth. The permanence and benefits a job can offer will often be the deciding factor in any position they accept.
At OCC, the budget only currently allows for two part-time doctors, a nurse practitioner, two nurses and a medical assistant.
Despite the need for more nurses, OCC is unable to offer permanent positions with benefits and therefore cannot compete with private institutions who are willing to offer these to nurses who may have otherwise been interested.
The shortage of nurses and other medical assistants as well as volunteers such as students, means fewer students get seen by the Health Center.
Previously, the Health Center employed volunteer students to check in new patients but later found that to be problematic due to certain patient privacy violations.
“We had a student assistant helping in the front but that was problematic because a student who came in looking for mental health support knew that student and felt really uncomfortable,” Daly said.
An appointment with a doctor requires a medical assistant to be present, who prior to the Health Center hiring one, would have been a nurse practitioner, leaving the less critical cases to a singular nurse.
Experienced staff can triage and identify critical students while turning away less critical cases.
In the past, staff could treat every walk-in appointment. Now they must go through the process of determining who has the means to go somewhere else and whether they accept insurance so students can get sent there instead.
Even in the case of COVID tests, which for the most part take priority, students are expected to test themselves in an isolated room and wait for an email verifying their status.
“The first critical thing we do is identify how sick you are and determine how immediate the care that’s needed is,” Daly said.
According to Daly, OCC and the Coast Community College District understand the position the Health Center is in, but can only do so much to provide the resources they need to be up and running at full capacity.
“My goal is to get more health education and outreach support. That can help engage students so they can talk peer to peer,” Daly said. “We understand that a lot of education and support is needed because most young people haven’t been to a doctor by themselves.”
Daly emphasizes the importance of education for students and how the way they access care is critical to their academic success.
“I worry about the students who don’t walk in here, those are really the ones that we need to be reaching,” Daly said.
The medical staff at OCC have continued to help students in need within their realm of care for months “post-pandemic” but can only continue like this for so long before students begin to feel the long-term effects.
“I am very protective of the fact that this isn’t my health center – it's a student health center, it's your health center,” Daly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.