The Orange Coast College Speech and Debate team took home the bronze medal in overall achievement at the Phi Rho Pi National Speech, Theatre, and Debate tournament last weekend.
Between April 6-11, 45 community colleges competed in the nationals event, with over 597 separate event entries featured at the convention. Four OCC team members took home hardware, with Noella Pacheco, Sarah Guidroz and Hannah Minshow winning Bronze in their events of prose, IPDA debate and impromptu, respectively, as well as team captain Ashley Lindsay winning both Bronze and Gold for her two speeches.
“These students gave it their all, and they dedicated themselves to something that is a little less-rewarding online, as opposed to in-person,” said Hannah Haghighat, Director of Debate at OCC. “There were definitely barriers that we had to overcome.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nationals were held in a completely virtual setting.
“It was definitely very strange, just knowing what it’s supposed to be like, then getting this virtual experience,” said Lindsay, a three-year member of the Speech and Debate team. “But it was less stressful, and there wasn’t as much audience feedback – some people even turned off their cameras [during the events].”
In normal times, speakers rely on this nonverbal audience feedback to measure how they’re doing in a round, which is now harder to discern.
Lindsay won gold in “After Dinner Speaking,” in which she took a serious topic and added her own humorous spin to the speech
“My speech was about how marriage is an outdated system that continues to oppress women in some societies. It’s kind of controversial, but that’s how some of them are,” Lindsay said. “It started as writing a normal persuasive speech. I sat down with a few of my coaches, and we did the best we could given the circumstances, talking about things we thought were funny.”
Lindsay emphasized the impact that the OCC Forensics coaching staff had on her development as a speech competitor, citing specific advice she was given over the years.
“In the beginning, all I wanted to do was win so bad, even at the local tournaments. My coach ‘Shaw’ [Shauhin Davari] taught me the idea of refined indifference; basically, the only thing I can do is my best,” Lindsay said. “That’s really what allowed me to do so well at this competition. I really felt like I might as well have fun and forget about the rest.”
This all-girl group of medalists at OCC have made a serious effort to foster team chemistry, even during the pandemic.
“We didn’t have a ton of time to socialize and get to know each other,” Lindsay said. “We started doing little game nights, where’d we go online and play Among Us or something. As time went on, we coached each other and helped each other out. These girls are so talented. I’m so amazed by all of them.”
Sherana Polk, Director of Forensics at OCC, was also awarded the Collie-Taylor Fellowship Award for excellence in coaching out of Southern California.
“I am so grateful to have been recognized by my community. Participating in Forensics has shaped every aspect of my life, and I would not be the person I am without this activity and the amazing people that I get to work with,” Polk said in a press release on April 12.
As for what’s next, Haghighat ensured that the Speech and Debate team would get some much-needed rest after their successful run.
“We definitely think it’s important for students to take time and recharge over the summer,” Haghighat said. “We’ll dive right back in and start going to tournaments in the fall.”
