Application deadlines for OCC spring graduation are coming up fast

The Orange Coast College spring 2023 application deadline for graduation with an associate degree for transfer is on February 15, and the associate degree for arts and sciences deadline is March 15.
The application processes to graduate with either degree are all online and won’t take much time to complete, according to Director of Enrollment Services Efren Galvan, who encourages students to complete the application as soon as possible.
“We encourage students to please meet the deadline,” Galvan said. “We have to reiterate that the reason we put a deadline is because we have to meet deadlines.”
OCC has thousands of students graduating each semester, so it is crucial to get enough time to complete all state of California-specific deadlines for students that move on.
According to Galvan, the most common question the Enrollment Center receives is whether or not they extend to the application deadlines.
While OCC will maintain the deadlines, the administration will consider extending deadlines in case of emergencies.
“We’ll take those on a case-by-case basis, but we always encourage students, please don’t wait until the last minute because you never know what comes up,” Galvan said.
Students who have taken specific classes at OCC to continue their higher education at four-year institutions should apply for graduation and receive the associate degree for transfer, especially if a student wants to transfer to a college in the California State University System, according to OCC Manager of Enrollment Services Richelle Penalba.
“The associate degree for transfer are degrees typically articulated with the Cal States, meaning they’re set up so that when students graduate with that degree, it automatically guarantees you admission to a Cal State,” Penalba said.
Graduation isn’t just for students wishing to transfer, however. OCC students should apply to receive a degree even if they don’t wish to transfer.
“The only difference between transfer name and non transfer name is that “it doesn’t have the guarantee like an associate degree for transfer,” she said.
The OCC Transfer and Enrollment Centers will answer all questions relating to the application process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.