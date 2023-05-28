A female student-athlete reported to Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety that her wallet and skateboard were stolen from her 2022 Ford Ranger when she was at nightly volleyball practice in the OCC main gym on May 15.
She left her wallet and keys under a hat in the bed of her truck, according to Campus Public Safety Administrative Assistant Bai Nguyen. The skateboard was next to the hat.
The student also left her phone and purse inside the passenger seat of her truck, and was unable to unlock the truck after practice, as the keys were moved from the bed and into the passenger seat of the truck, according to Nguyen.
Campus Public Safety officers checked the security cameras to find two suspects who took the student’s belongings from the truck. One suspect was seen removing the skateboard and walking to Fairview Road, and the other suspect entered the main cabin area but left without valuables, according to Nguyen.
Students Illegally park vehicle at Harbour
While on patrol, OCC Campus Public Safety noticed an illegally parked silver Subaru Outback at The Harbour parking lot red zone, facing the wrong side of the road according to Nguyen.
After confirming that the vehicle did not belong to any Harbour employees, a towing company was contacted to remove the vehicle from the lot, but then two male students exited The Harbour soon after and began loading surfboards into the vehicle.
The officer explained to the two males that the red zone was only for emergency purposes, but the males argued with the officer saying that emergency vehicles could simply drive around theirs in an emergency situation, according to Nguyen.
One of the male students then told the officer “hurry up and issue the ticket” because they were in a rush to go surfing, according to Nguyen.
The officer later referred the incident to the OCC Behavioral Assessment Team for student disciplinary purposes.
Student’s Benz license plate stolen
A student reported to Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety that the rear license plate of her Mercedes Benz four-door sedan in Parking Lot H was stolen on May 9.
The theft occurred when the student was in class.
The student did not mention to Campus Safety that she had any issues with another student prior to the license plate theft, according to Nguyen.
The student reported the theft to the Costa Mesa Police Department.
No camera footage of the theft was obtained by the Police Department.
Student’s bike seat stolen
A student reported to Campus Public Safety that the seat of her beach cruiser-style bike was stolen by the west side of the OCC music building when she was in class on May 11 according to Nguyen.
There were no security cameras in the surrounding area to record the incident.
The victim is yet to take further action according to Nguyen.
