California Community Colleges names first woman chancellor

Sonya Christian was selected as the 11th permanent chancellor of the California Community Colleges on Thursday, making her the first woman and first person of South Asian heritage to hold the position.
A chancellor functions as a leader for a multi-campus system as opposed to a president who governs a particular school.
Formerly the Chancellor of Kern Community College District, Christian was selected by the CCC Board of Governors to lead the 116-college system of about 1.8 million students after a seven month search, according to a CCC press release.
During her time at KCCD, Christian focused on combating climate change and expanding green technologies, establishing the California Renewable Energy Laboratory, which seeks to remove carbon from the air, limiting its harmful effects.
“Dr. Christian is one of our nation’s most dynamic college leaders, with a demonstrated record of collaboration and results in the Central Valley,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release. “She understands what is needed to deliver on record levels of higher education investment to make real improvements to the lived reality of our students. I look forward to continuing to partner with Dr. Christian to ensure our community colleges are engines of equity and opportunity.”
Christian said in a press release that while obstacles lie ahead, she sees them as opportunities for growth.
“I am honored to be selected to lead the most important system of higher education in the country and grateful to the Board of Governors for their confidence,” Christian said. “We continue to face many challenges, but I truly believe our greatest challenges enable us to do our greatest work. We are called to design the most vibrant, resilient, and effective learning environment ever. We are called to do this work at scale, not eventually, but now. And we will work with a shared vision that keeps students first."
Christian will begin her tenure as chancellor on June 1.
