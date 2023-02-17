EXPLAINER: How Mendez v. Westminster desegregated OC schools, became catalyst for national change

Felicita and Gonzalo Mendez joined four other Mexican-American families in March 1945 to fight for fair education on behalf of roughly 5,000 children suffering under segregated schools in Orange County.
To commemorate the 75th anniversary of her parents’ legal victory, Orange Coast College alum Sylvia Mendez will speak at OCC on Wednesday, February 22, from 9:30-11 a.m. in the Science Hall.
Mendez et. al. v. Westminster became the first case in federal court history to successfully argue the dismantling of segregation in a public school system.
The lawsuit set the precedent in civil liberties cases by concluding that separating students based on racial or ethnic background negatively impacted the health and success of the students.
This legal argument was later used in Brown v. Board of Education by Thurgood Marshall who would go on to become the first African American Justice on the Supreme Court. Marshall also wrote his support for the Mendez case through an amicus curiae brief on behalf of the NAACP.
“Our Democracy is founded in an enlightened citizenry,” Marshall wrote. “It can only function when all of its citizens, whether of a dominant or of a minority group, are allowed to enjoy the privileges and benefits inherent in our Constitution.”
Fighting the case
Los Angeles civil rights attorney David Marcus was hired by the Mendez family after their children, including Sylvia Mendez, were denied access to Westminster 17th Street School on account of their Mexican ancestry.
The Ramirez, Estrada, Palomino and Guzman families joined Mendez in fighting for the rights of their children.
While representing the five families, Marcus used evidence from educators and experts in social and behavioral sciences to turn the defendant’s arguments against them.
While the school districts argued separation was used to "Americanize” the students, Marcus claimed verifiably that having Mexican-only schools only furthered the cultural divide between them and their white counterparts.
“Commingling of the entire student body instills and develops a common cultural attitude among the school children which is imperative for the perpetuation of American institutions and ideals,” U.S. District Court Judge Paul J. McCormick wrote in his conclusion.
Marcus decided to have the judge hear from the children of the plaintiffs themselves. They demonstrated proficiency in English and recounted their experiences with white-only schools and Mexican-only schools.
Years after the case, one of the children described the Mexican-only school as “a terrible little shack” compared to the beautiful playground and facilities of the public school.
McCormick also agreed with Marcus’ argument that the self worth of Mexican-American children was depleted by this separation.
“Methods of segregation prevalent in the defendant school districts foster antagonisms in the children and suggest inferiority among them where none exists,” McCormick wrote.
The defendant school districts quickly filed to appeal the decision and postponed compliance with McCormick’s conclusions until the appeal was resolved. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals kept with the initial decision affirming the court’s authority over ensuring equal access to education.
Westminster School District did not file a second appeal from the 9th Circuit Court concluding the Mendez case and postponing a Supreme Court battle over the practice of “separate but equal” schooling.
Effects in years after verdict
Limited by the absence of legal precedent, Mendez v. Westminster failed to fully rid the U.S. of segregated schools. While Mexican-American children in California were free to attend classes with their white peers, separation based on race persisted.
However, two months after the final decision, then-Governor Earl Warren signed into law the official end to segregation in California.
Warren went on to preside as chief justice over Brown v. Board of Education, distinctively putting an end to what many consider to be the vulgar history of “separate but equal.”
The American Immigration Council said via website “Historic in its own right, Mendez was critical to the strategic choices and legal analysis used in arguing Brown.”
Despite the enormity of the repercussions the case had, the Mendez family returned to normal life once the proceedings ended. For a majority of the 20th century, there was little acknowledgment of its importance.
Memory restored and honored
“For many decades, this historic legal victory was relatively unknown among constitutional historians and educators around the country,” according to mendezetalvwestminster.com. “But in recent years, through the efforts of the original plaintiffs, family relatives, journalists, historians, and others, this case has received the recognition it deserves.”
On request from her late mother, Sylvia Mendez has spent the past few decades after retiring raising awareness for the case her parents won and refusing to let their victory fade into the obscurities of history.
She has spoken at several ceremonies and dedications including one to change the marquee on the Westminster School District Office to permanently read “In Honor of La Familia Mendez.”
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the court’s decision in 2007 the U.S. Postal Service issued a stamp depicting two people of different races reading from the same book.
In 2004, the Mendez family was honored at the White House for their contributions in advancing civil liberties, and in 2010 Sylvia Mendez was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then President Barack Obama for her advocacy work to ensure equal access to education.
Westminster officials opened Mendez Tribute Monument Park on Dec. 1, 2022, honoring the couple who spearheaded the case. The park includes an interactive retelling of their story and was opened to the public with a speech from Mendez.
“We are not segregated by law like we once were,” Mendez said at the event. “I want to tell students that there is nothing that can stop you.”
Implications on youth
During court proceedings, it was imperative to Marcus’ case that the children of the families be allowed to speak on their own behalf. The direct testimonies of students affected by segregation were instrumental in dismantling the defense’s assertions of inferiority.
Sylvia, being only 10-years old at the time of the trial, didn’t know the gravity of what her parents were trying to accomplish. She was a normal kid who was more concerned with the Westminster playground than days sitting in court.
“We would stop at that school every day and see those kids go in, but this playground was right next to the street, and in that playground they had monkey bars, they had a teeter-totter, they had swings, and my thing was that I always wanted to go to that school because of the playground,” Sylvia Mendez told Orange County Department of Education in 2017.
Mendez will speak to the Orange County community Wednesday, February 22 at OCC followed by a reception in the Multicultural Center.
Follow Coast Report for future coverage on the 75th anniversary event.
