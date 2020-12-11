Tuition-free classes that help people preparing to take the citizenship test debuted at Orange Coast College in fall 2019. One year later, these classes are continuing to help people despite the hurdles of remote learning.
According to Sara Head, director of OCC’s Adult Education program, English language learning courses, which include the citizenship classes, saw a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, an occurrence that many other departments have seen as well. However, class effectiveness has not been hampered.
“Going online due to the pandemic has not affected the quality of the class,” said Linda Salim, an ELL instructor at OCC. “Students are able to see me and my screen as I explain the lessons. They can still work together in the breakout rooms to review what they have just learned in the main room, and mock interviews also work just fine on Zoom.”
The citizenship classes come in two courses meant to help students prepare in stages. The first is designed to help non-native speakers practice basic English writing and reading skills, along with United States history, civics and geography. The second course focuses more heavily on speaking and listening.
While geared toward non-native English speakers, the classes themselves are designed with the naturalization test in mind, with instruction on the language second. According to Salim, skill levels among students vary.
“Some students find the reading and writing tests too easy while others may find live discussions on civic topics intimidating,” Salim said. “They keep the main purpose of passing the naturalization test in mind and enjoy the benefits of studying in groups. Students also appreciate hearing others’ experiences throughout the whole naturalization application process, getting the most current immigration updates, and receiving files containing shortcuts to aid studying the civic questions.”
To ensure that students have the opportunity to take both classes regardless of their schedule, one course is offered in the morning and the other at night, with the two trading time slots each semester.
Students with limited access to computers have the option of renting Chromebooks through the Adult Education Office, or pay the college services fee that grants access to the various resources provided by Associated Students of Orange Coast College, including laptop rentals.
“As a community college, we have the responsibility to serve our local community members,” Head said.
