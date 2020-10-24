Currently, it is illegal to operate a cannabis dispensary or business that sells/delivers cannabis products in Costa Mesa. If adopted, Measure Q would allow the city to develop rules for cannabis storefront dispensaries and non-storefront delivery services that best serves the residents of Costa Mesa.
The council will also be able to enact a gross receipts tax on recreational cannabis sales, from four-to-seven percent, which could generate up to $3 million in tax revenue for the city.
When would Measure Q go into effect?
Measure Q would go into effect following the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
Who will be affected by Measure Q?
If passed in November, revenue from Measure Q would go to the city’s general fund and could be used to preserve local essential services, such as 911 emergency response, homeless and housing services, and small business support.
The City of Costa Mesa is facing revenue shortfalls due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without additional funding, the city may be forced to make additional cuts to local services.
Why would I support Measure Q?
Measure Q can generate funds via tax revenues for Costa Mesa, saving jobs in the city, supporting other projects to improve the lives of citizens, and bringing more jobs into the city within the cannabis industry. It will also allow Costa Mesa to regulate the illegal dispensaries already operating in the city.
Why would I oppose Measure Q?
Two Costa Mesa Councilmembers, Sandra Genis and Allan Mansoor voted against Measure Q being put on the Ballot.
Genis voted against the measure because she “didn’t want to influence the public,” according to reporting by Voice of OC.
Mansoor opposes the measure because he says there is a “lack of transparency.”
He also “said there was no assurance the measure would bring a stop to the unlicensed businesses.”
According to a study released by the Costa Mesa city government, a total of 33% respondents were either definitely or leaning towards voting no on Measure Q.
How will Measure Q affect the OCC community?
If approved by voters, all tax revenue would go solely to the city- no funding would leave Costa Mesa.
The-up-to $3 million in tax revenue from Measure Q would help the city to take care of local infrastructure, including keeping the community clean and well-preserved, and better address the homelessness epidemic. By maintaining critical public safety and community services, the quality of life in Costa Mesa will be preserved that is needed to attract and keep local businesses, keeping locals employed as well as save the jobs of first responders.
Where can I find more information on Measure Q?
Students can find more information provided by the city on Measure Q here, the full text here, and look over an impartial review offered by OCvote here.
