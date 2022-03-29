Women student leaders share their experiences at OCC

Orange Coast College women student leaders gathered over Zoom for “HerStory: Celebrating Student Leadership” to share their leadership experiences on March 23. This was one of the four events that the college produced throughout Women’s History Month.
The four panelists included OCC international student and campus activist Hsu Pyae Thaw, Black Student Union President Nylah Hines, Student Senate President Katherine Smith, Student Senate Vice President and Coast Report Editor in Chief Sarah Guidroz.
The Global Engagement Program Facilitator and member of OCC’s Women’s Leadership Series Committee Gladys Calderon, along with audience members, asked the students what motivates them as leaders, their struggles, their successes and even what they do for self-care.
All four panelists share the sentiment that getting involved with student leadership at OCC stems from their desire to create change where needed.
“My main motivator is that I want to be involved in whatever community I’m in, to the fullest extent,” Smith said. “I always like to know what’s going on – what’s the best way to advocate for all groups of people.”
Hines’ motivation comes from the desire to create a space for Black students where they not only feel comfortable, but that they are also represented.
“I wanted to create something that was lifelong for us to keep hopefully here in Orange County, creating safe spaces for Black people in Orange County,” Hines said. “I just want to just tell other Black students that I may have not been seen on campus, that I see you and have a space for you. And even those that are not Black, just educating them on Black people trying to erase the stereotypes that we are born with in America.”
Thaw, an international student from Myanmar, is an activist bringing awareness to the unrest that is taking place in her home country. Currently, she is looking to start a Myanmar student club on campus.
According to the Council of Foreign Relations, Myanmar has been under repressive military rule for decades. In Feb. 2021, a coup was launched by the military, which included them cracking down on protests.
“What motivates me is the potential that I see from the actions I would make if I become the leader,” Thaw said. “It was a difficult community to lead because of difficult situations. So it was to see the great potential from our activities.”
Smith, who is also President of the Philosophy Club on OCC’s campus, shared that being the president of a male-dominated space brings its challenges, but also rewards.
“It’s a little interesting to navigate being in charge of a room full of men. It’s kind of fun to be in a position of power where you typically aren’t and it's a bit of a challenge to get people to listen to you in that respect,” Smith said. “Because I think for a lot of my life I’ve been silenced as someone who’s supposed to be smart, but only on paper rather than talking publicly.”
For Hines, the struggle stems from the lack of men joining the Black Student Union. While she just got her first male member as the Treasurer of BSU, Hines would like to see more men joining in the near future.
When it comes to what OCC can do to improve its support of women leaders, Guidroz shared that she has had nothing but good experiences with becoming a leader on campus.
“I really appreciate how supportive the community has always been, all the administrators I’ve been in contact with, so I would just say encouraging more women to take the plunge and go for leadership positions, it's really the best thing,” Guidroz said. “Doing events like this that show other students that there [are] already female students in leadership positions and that they could do the same thing I think is great.”
