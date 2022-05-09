OCC Honors Night returns to first in-person celebration in three years

Orange Coast College will host its 64th Honors Night on May 11 in the Robert B. Moore Theater with a reception beforehand.
“This is the first Honors Night that is in-person since going to remote learning due to the pandemic," OCC Dean of Students Derek Vergara said.
This year's theme will be “Together Again” as it is OCC’s first in-person honors night in three years. Honors Night is where students, staff and faculty are recognized for their hard work and contributions.
Another important part of Honors Night is to show gratitude towards donors' contributions. Students who have displayed academic excellence in their pursuit of higher education will be awarded scholarships. The OCC Foundation has successfully raised over $600,000 for scholarships for deserving students.
Check in will start at 4 p.m. outside the theater followed by a reception from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. OCC’s Culinary Arts Program will provide an assortment of eatables.
The ceremony will run from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Parking will be free on campus and mask mandates will be enforced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.