Democrat Cottie Petrie-Norris has been elected as the State Assemblywoman for California’s District 73, according to The Sacramento Bee.
She won with 53.8% of the vote while her opponent, Republican candidate Steven Choi, lost with 46.2% of the vote.
The secretary of state will have certified the election results within 38 days after the election.
