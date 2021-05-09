‘Design (and Disrupt) the Future’ to reveal new possibilities, break old paradigms

The Orange Coast College Career Center will be offering a virtual workshop this Monday entitled “Design (and Disrupt) the Future.”
The workshop, hosted by career counselor Katie Ottoson, will highlight emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), automation, big data and immersive media and reveal how these technologies are transforming the landscape of the work world and how they will impact the future.
Ottoson is passionate about helping students get clear about what to expect from the workplace of tomorrow. Ottoson recently hosted the “Design Your Life Career and Major Exploration” virtual workshop during which she discussed the fact that the old model of going to school, getting a degree, and working in the same field for 30 years until retirement is basically gone. The new model, which includes humans living longer than ever before, involves more of a lifelong-learning approach that will require continually upgrading ones’ skills along the way.
“This is really the future of work – the main thing is being resilient,” Ottoson said.
OCC currently offers an Associates Degree in Computer Science andthree different certificates of specialization in Computer Programming as well as two certificates in Immersive Media (VR/AR), virtual reality and augmented reality, from the Film and Television Department.
“I will go over skills needed for the future – far-off future like 10-20 years, kind of guesses of what we might need, but also near-future soft skills that a lot of employers are starting to look for right now,” Ottoson said. “I’m going to sort of walk them through some of the statistics and how things are changing and a lot of it is stuff that young people don’t want to hear – a college degree is no longer going to guarantee you anything and the cost of tuition just keeps rising when our wages are staying the same, so definitely coming with an open mind and being willing to challenge long held beliefs.”
Ottoson wants to help students break away from the dogma that tells them they must have it all figured out by graduation. That is not realistic for all students, and it can also be detrimental. In fact, a recent study compared individuals from Scotland, where academic specialization occurs relatively late, with their English counterparts who specialize early, the Scottish were less likely to switch to an occupation unrelated to their field.
“Let’s just focus on the next decision. You aren’t going to know 20 years, 30 years – no one does. So, let’s just focus on the next five years of your life,” Ottoson said.
Ottoson holds a bachelor of arts degree in mass communication and a masters in college and career counseling.
“I had a lot of struggles and anxiety around my own major and career development, especially because there are so many different paths you can choose from, so after I went through my own journey of exploration, internships, informational interviewing, etc., I ended up finding strategies and perspectives that worked very well in moving me forward,” Ottoson said. “I found that helping other people discover their own journey brought me a lot of satisfaction and meaning.”
Ottoson places a special emphasis on the uncertainty and evolving future of work because she doesn’t see many other counselors and educators preparing students for this new reality.
The workshop will be held on Zoom on May 10 from 2-3 p.m. Click here to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.