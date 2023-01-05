Foreign language enrollment numbers taking a hit

From schools in Louisiana swapping their foreign language curriculum for computer coding to the future demands of influential U.N. leaders transitioning from translators toward real-time AI chatbots in foreign diplomacy, community colleges have experienced a drastic decline of foreign language enrollments, especially at Orange Coast College.
There was a common concern that the decline was due to the virtual learning measures rolled out during the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, with immediate evacuations of college campuses. However, in actuality, there was already a drop in enrollment both at the community college and University of California level before the spring 2020 shutdown.
OCC’s Foreign Language Department Co-Chair and Professor Denise Cabanel-Bleuer – one of the five full-time Spanish instructors on campus – said that the pandemic’s virtual modality of teaching posed challenges and forced instructors to come up with creative solutions.
“OCC’s Student Services does a great job of advocating the foreign language opportunities available,” Cabanel-Bleuer said. “The department has come together and tried to think of events to hold in the future to promote our world languages offered here, such as the Study Abroad event out in the Quad we had just recently, and potential language exchanges in the future.”
However, drops in enrollment after the introductory levels continued on as students and faculty returned to campus in the fall 2022 semester, resulting in diminishing enrollments in intermediate sections, such as French, Japanese and Spanish.
Foreign language classes during the two COVID years drew in non-traditional students who were either retired or had their evenings open with the time to take on another language in their leisure time, said Dean Michael Mandelkern, who’s been overseeing OCC’s Literature and Language Department for the past 22 years. Due to this phenomenon, continuation numbers did not stabilize as some may have hoped.
Shifts in the national demography and census reports also show a trend of overall shrinking college enrollments following the Millennial enrollment wave peak in 2010, particularly in areas that were already experiencing below-average birth rates while also losing population due to out-migration.
Meanwhile, college tuition has nearly doubled since the 1970s and 80s, and the price of materials like textbooks have gone up. Adding to enrollment challenges is the mental health crisis students are facing. All of these factors have hit foreign language enrollment hard, even if picking up a foreign language can benefit a student in the competitive job market.
OCC French Professor Lia Raileanu has been leading the Paris summer study abroad program offered for many years. Rialeanu said European curriculum encourages students to learn a language from neighboring countries early on to highlight the importance of creating relationships with other cultures.
“In this day and age, we use all these abstract words such as ‘inclusion’ and ‘diversity,’ yet we expect everyone we meet from all different walks of life to speak the same English language that we do. We should take the opportunity to learn more about others in their mother tongues,” Rialeanu said. “I deeply believe that every student should experience studying abroad at least once in their educational careers. It really is life changing.”
Professor Jeffrey Brown, former co-chair of the Foreign Language department and current Spanish professor believes in being proactive language learners.
“The problem in America is that we mostly speak English and it’s our biggest hindrance to acquiring another language because we speak the world’s lingua franca,” he said. “We speak the most spoken language on Earth if you count second speakers.”
The professors all agreed that speaking to different cultures in their native tongue, or at least showing an honest attempt to, will be well received with a sense of appreciation in order to form a connection through language. “It’s about feeling moved and putting ourselves out and focusing on the value of it all,” Cabanel-Bleuer said. “We must try to emphasize, or be ok with, making mistakes. It’s how we learn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.