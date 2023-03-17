Another catalytic converter theft occurs on OCC campus

A resident at The Harbour reported to Orange Coast College Campus Safety last Friday that their catalytic converter was stolen in resident parking lot G.
According to Campus Safety, the theft occurred between Wednesday at noon and Friday 1pm last week.
Campus Safety urges students to be aware that most theft occurs during the evening and overnight.
“Students should pay attention because a lot of times, these types of things happen in the middle of the night. If they see something, call Campus Safety immediately,” said OCC Campus Safety Director Jim Rudy.
Rudy advises students to realize that thieves can easily access and steal this car part in mere minutes.
“These folks, they pull in, get out of their car, and they have jigsaw tools and they just go in there underneath the car and within a minute they remove the catalytic converter. It’s gone,” he said.
Catalytic converter theft is a nationwide issue that can be seen locally. The Costa Mesa Police Department sees converter theft constantly, according to Director Rudy.
To report anything suspicious on campus, contact Campus Safety.
