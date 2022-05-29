OCC to add 11 electric vehicle charging stations in sustainability initiative

With gas prices continuing to reach record highs and transportation being the largest source of carbon emissions, Orange Coast College is trying to find new ways to make having an electric car more easy convenient for students and faculty.
“We have to reduce our carbon footprint on campus,” OCC Vice President of Administrative Services Rich Pagel said. “Transportation is the single largest carbon footprint we have on the campus because of all the cars, so transportation is the thing that we really need to work on.”
OCC has been working to become a more sustainable campus over the years.
“The college has had a sustainability initiative. We have the Recycling Center and we have the Sustainability Center,” Pagel said. “So the electric cars and charging stations have always been part of our strategies that we've had.”
In an effort to become a more environmentally friendly campus, OCC added charging stations in 2015. OCC plans to expand the amount of charging stations throughout campus with the hope that the community will put them to good use.
“They're first-generation charging stations and what drove them is that some of the administrators had electric cars,” Pagel said.
As of right now, charging stations are located in the Adams Avenue parking lot and in Lots B, D and E. Anyone in the community is able to use the stations located on campus.
In order to use the charging stations, individuals must use the Charge Point app that allows access to charge at any Charge Point station. There are different prices depending on how long someone charges their car.
“This makes it convenient for students, the community and faculty to use the charging stations,” Pagel said.
OCC uses the fees charged at a station as payment for the Charge Point Network.
“Charge Point gets a portion of that fee and the college gets a portion of that. Then we use that money to pay our utility bills,” Pagel said.
There are plans to add about 11 more charging stations throughout OCC. Exact dates and locations are still in the works.
“Our goal is to have charging stations at each lot,” Pagel said.
