A fight involving two males was reported in the Orange Coast College Student Union on Monday.
Campus Public Safety officers spoke with both parties until Costa Mesa Police Department arrived at the scene.
One male was arrested for aggravated battery.
Scam alert
A female student was contacted on Instagram by an unknown account on March 27 requesting bank information, which the student refused to give.
The account user then sent graphic and violent images to the student.
The student reported the incident to Campus Public Safety, according to Director Jim Rudy.
Harbour car collisions
A driver of a Mazda collided with a Ford Edge parked at The Harbour’s residential parking lot on March 30.The Ford then hit another parked vehicle next to it.
According to Rudy, the driver left notes on the damaged vehicles, took pictures and later spoke with the owners to share information.
The owners did not pursue charges.
The driver took responsibility for the accident, according to Rudy.
Saturday punch
A female was punched by an unknown male in Parking Lot H during the weekly OCC Swap Meet on Saturday.
The victim sustained minor injuries and contacted CMPD.
