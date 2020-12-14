Restaurant restrictions resulting from California’s most recent stay-at-home order have sparked outrage among restaurateurs and diners alike. For many, the restrictions feel extreme and unnecessary. The ban has frustrated Orange Coast College who balance working in the restaurant industry alongside classes.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise and California’s fall back into the Purple Tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the move to limit restaurant services was implemented in the interest of limiting the spread of the virus. For some however, the restrictions are an inadequate solution to the problem.
“From my point of view, restaurants don’t spread the virus like private family reunions or college parties,” said Miguel Ramirez, a culinary arts student at OCC who also works at a local steakhouse. “But the government tries to find ways to stop this pandemic without thinking that the restaurant industry moves the economy and generates jobs.”
Ramirez has watched the restaurant where he works scramble to keep up with changes that have been mandated by the pandemic. They were quick to adapt when required to rely solely on take-out orders last spring, though it meant reducing their staff considerably. According to Ramirez, they still hadn’t been able to bring back the entire team before this second ban was set in place, and are concerned about how to minimize losses while complying with the restrictions.
Katrina Hinker, a student majoring in hotel management, has also seen the hotel restaurant where she works grapple with balancing customer service with maintaining safety protocols prior to the ban on in-house dining. More often than not, she has experienced pushback against safety policies that only demonstrated the need for the ban.
“My job is working with very wealthy individuals or families on vacation, [and] it can be very challenging to deal with people who feel that they can write the rules and make choices on following instructions,” Hinker said. “They mock those who ask them to wear a mask, calling them profane words or asking to speak to their manager to complain about the regulations.”
Hinker’s place of employment was not the only one to struggle with guests reluctant to comply with regulations that urged social distancing and wearing masks whenever possible. Another OCC student majoring in biology, who wished to remain anonymous, had similar experiences in the breakfast cafe where she works.
“Our company has gone through a lot to make sure we are kept safe and healthy,” she said in an email. “More often than not, I have gotten in arguments with guests over our mask policy. There have been a handful of times where the police were called because these guests started to get physical with our host team for enforcing our procedures.”
The initial ban prohibited indoor restaurant dining starting on Nov. 25. Many were still processing the news when outdoor dining was then banned at the beginning of December. With the holiday months typically the busiest of the year for restaurants, the timing of the new restrictions is unsettling for those working in the industry.
“Due to the irresponsibility and disregard for others, it is safer for everyone for the restaurants to close down dining-in again since this is a place where you can’t really wear a mask 100% of the time,” the anonymous breakfast cafe worker said. “It’s obviously very disappointing as now I have to reopen my unemployment claim for loss of wages again, all because of inconsiderate guests.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.