OCC supports Ukrainian students, provides opportunities to help locally

Ukrainian students at Orange Coast College who need help in these difficult times are encouraged to utilize the wide variety of resources that are being provided through campus.
In addition to supporting Ukrainian students, OCC is also providing opportunities for any students looking to help a chance to make a difference and show their support for Ukraine.
Ukrainian students affected by the war are offered help by the Global Engagement Center for any visa concerns, counseling by the OCC Health Center and financial support via the OCC Foundation.
In an effort to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, Ukrainian sympathizers in Orange County and other parts of California are rallying for peace and raising funds to support the millions of Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes.
Students looking to actively volunteer their time to help are able to join clubs at OCC that focus on taking action locally to support global affairs. This includes the Circle K International Club, which meets on Thursdays from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in room SU214.
“We have reached out to offer assistance to OCC Ukrainian students and will provide help to any international students impacted by the unnecessary violence there,” Associate Dean of Global Engagement Nathan Jensen said.
Those who want to donate to the cause through OCC may do so at the Orange Coast College Foundation by specifying that the purpose of their donation is to help international students in need.
“The Global Engagement Center has taken an active part to stand against injustice by hosting or co-hosting events in connection with the Multicultural Center. We have not planned an event related to what is happening in Ukraine but we may in the future if the students from Ukraine are in support of it. For now we are focused on helping students who need help,” Jensen said.
Rallies are being held all over California including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Venice, Santa Cruz, Santa Monica and the state capital in Sacramento.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate in these peaceful protests, according to Stand with Ukraine L.A., a group of Ukrainian activists on Facebook who have been organizing various rallies to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.
Additional ways to show support are through charities and organizations dedicated to providing help through donations and petitions. A few credible charities to support include Project C.U.R.E., UNICEF and International Medical Corps.
In addition to donating and attending rallies, other ways to aid Ukraine include signing and creating new petitions at change.org or showing support through gofundme.com as well as joining movements such as #StandwithUkraine in order to spread awareness and provide additional information about the cause.
For a complete list of charities and organizations to support, visit Help For Ukraine.
