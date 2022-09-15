Female resident robbed at The Harbour

A female resident was robbed in The Harbour parking lot at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday night, Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety reported.
A resident advisor first notified campus safety of the incident, according to OCC Chief of Public Safety Jim Rudy.
The victim reported a 6 feet 3 inches tall, medium built, white male in his early 20’s approach her and steal a bag of food she was carrying. She was walking from her parked car near the west side entrance gates of The Harbour when she heard yells of “help” from multiple male voices. As she turned around, a male subject stole the food bag out of the resident’s hands and fled with it. The victim was not injured during the encounter.
The perpetrator was last seen running towards Adams Avenue wearing dark-colored pants and a black shirt along with three other male subjects.
The Costa Mesa Police Department was unable to be reached for comment.
OCC’s Public Safety Department can be contacted at (714) 432-5017 if anyone has information on this robbery.
Follow Coast Report for updates as this story develops.
