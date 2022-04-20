EXPLAINER: Local experts weigh in on war in Ukraine

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, sending the world into turmoil and inciting the largest conflict on European soil since World War II.
The war began when Russia marched into the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine and began attacking the capital city of Kyiv and regions in the north. Putin cited regime change, the “deNazification” of the Ukrainian government and preventing Ukraine from joining NATO as reasons for the assault. However, many experts believe he had his mind set on bigger goals.
Delgerjargal Uvsh, a postdoctoral scholar at the Center for International Studies at the University of Southern California and an expert on Russia, said that with this conflict, Putin put forth “his imperial ambitions to make Russia a global power.”
As a response to the crisis, the international community acted swiftly, sending arms to Ukraine and enacting economic sanctions against Russia. Uvsh said the sanctions were noteworthy in that they've been broad in scope and unprecedented in how quickly they've been enacted, but that they don’t go far enough.
According to Uvsh, Russia is still being paid 500 million euros a day by the European Union for oil and gas, money that continues to fund the conflict.
Ukraine and its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have increased calls for arms, Europe to end its dependency on Russian oil and the implementation of a no-fly zone, as the conflict has progressed. The difficulty for the U.S. and NATO in enforcing a no-fly zone is that it would bring Western troops into direct conflict with Russia.
“If you enforce a no-fly zone, then this essentially means that you have to potentially get into a situation where the NATO countries are directly engaged in combat operations enforcing the no-fly zone, which would mean that presumably the Russians would attack them and they would have some kind of other response that could lead to an even greater escalation,” said David Traven, an assistant professor of political science at Cal State Fullerton specializing in international relations.
Despite the international community’s reticence to enforce a no-fly zone, they are assisting by sending arms. As of April 12, the U.S. has sent $1.7 billion in military aid and is reportedly sending $750 million more.
As the conflict has dragged on, violence against civilians has expanded and Zelenskyy’s pleas to the international community have grown more insistent and desperate.
Since Russian forces have been unable to gain control of Kyiv, there seems to have been an escalation in attacks against civilians. From the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol to the attack on a train station in Kramatorsk that left at least 50 people dead, missile strikes on purely civilian targets have become all too common. In the past few days there have been reports out of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, of mass rapes, tortures, execution style killings and burials in mass graves.
For Traven, an expert in the laws and ethics of war, the atrocities being committed are a “textbook case of crimes against humanity.”
“Shooting one civilian intentionally is a war crime, right? Crimes against humanity are a step up from that in the sense that they are a systematic attack against the civilian population,” Traven said.
He sees the purpose of these crimes as instilling terror in the Ukrainian population.
“It seems to me that the goal of not only this but the bombing of the hospitals and the massive bombing campaign that they’ve launched, is to basically to wear down the civilian population,” Traven said. “Essentially, to get Ukraine forces into a position where they’re just going to realize that the longer they keep going on, the costs to the civilian population are just going to continue to go so high that they're going to have to give up in order to save their population.”
Many international leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, have called for war crimes to be investigated in Ukraine and on April 12, called the atrocities in Ukraine “genocide.”
However, it is unlikely that Putin or those responsible for the war crimes would face justice in the International Criminal Court, Traven said. He explained that Russia does not recognize the authority of the ICC nor does the ICC have a police force to apprehend perpetrators. Although not purely symbolic, charges of war crimes do have the power to limit Putin’s ability to travel internationally and would further isolate Russia diplomatically.
While much of the world has been shocked by the carnage in Ukraine, it is unsurprising for many longtime Putin watchers.
Ann Marie Willams, a political science instructor at OCC who worked in the Clinton White House,, claimed that Putin is the ultimate product of his many years in the KGB which was a foreign and domestic security agency in the Soviet Union that often acted assecret police who carried out political aims and were known for their brutality.
Putin “knows violence as his mechanism for political control,” Williams said.
What remains to be seen is how far the violence will escalate. As Russian forces leave Kviy, endure high casualties and transition their firepower to the east of the country, many are wondering how far Putin will go to achieve his aims.
Uvsh said that if Russia were to use chemical weapons it “wouldn’t be totally unprecedented” but probably wouldn’t escape detection long.
“I think the fact that there’s widespread social media in Ukraine and the government as well as the people have access to social media platforms, where if widespread chemical weapons are used, it will be very hard for Russia to go undetected,” Uvsh said.
Russia is a different story. There, virtually all social media is shut down and the government highly regulates the flow of information with state run media operating as the only news source.
Alix Ziff, a part-time political science instructor at OCC who teaches Introduction to Global Studies, said misinformation and disinformation often plays a vital function in the waging of war.
“Propaganda is a very useful tactic to whip a nationalistic fervor against an enemy. If you look at the Cold War here and why we have certain associations with Russia far before we saw Putin grabbing more and more power, that’s as a result of the media and the information the media has access to,” Ziff said. “And so in the same way the media and information that the public has access to in Russia, it's a lot of anti-West rhetoric. But that sort of misinformation is common.”
With the war growing more violent and the future looking ever more uncertain, many Americans are left wondering how events a world away will impact them at home.
As a result of the crisis, the U.S. has seen a dramatic spike in the price of oil that has further driven up gas prices. On April 7, Congress passed bills that would ban Russian oil and gas imports, which topped 700,000 barrels last year. Food prices and tech prices may be impacted as well because of supply material shortages. The conflict could potentially affect inflation though the results of this will not be known for a few months.
If the war were to expand, the likeliest way the U.S. would be targeted would be through a cyber attack, according to Tobi West, a professor in cybersecurity at Coastline College.
“More likely, It would be a cyber attack that affects our critical infrastructure, so our food, water supply, health care, those kinds of things would be first because you can do that digitally from anywhere in the world and it’s not quite the same as sending a bomb that could get intercepted in space. So there’s a big concern,” West said.
Bearing all this in mind, Biden has opted for a foreign policy that supports Ukraine, works in alliance with world leaders and takes a path of de-escalation with Putin.
Megan Blash, a political science instructor at OCC said she agrees with Biden’s course of action and described it as “smart.” She reported being heartened by the bipartisan support for Ukraine during politically fractious times.
“I think what’s most significant is we’ve had such a hyperpartisan environment and this provides an opportunity to show that there is a consensus,” Blash said. “There are shared values and if we can work together on issues like this, then there’s opportunities to work on other issues together.”
People have come together to offer support for the people of Ukraine and express admiration for their resilience.
“I’ve never experienced a war situation but another thing that comes to mind is that people are often pretty resilient,” Traven said. “So even though there’s a lot of devastation and people that are thrust into a complicated situation, one thing that happens is people sort of pull together. It's like war brings out the worst and the best of people sometimes.”
