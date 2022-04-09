OCC student, professors discuss state drought crisis

Coast Report and the Garrison Honors Center gathered Orange Coast College experts Thursday for a virtual Green Coast Day event to discuss the ongoing drought crisis and what can be done to help alleviate the problem.
California has just surpassed day 780 of the current drought crisis and the outlook remains the same for the rest of the current water year. A water year is how the U.S. Geological survey keeps track of the precipitation the state has received. For example the 2022 water year began on October 1, 2021 and will continue until September 30.
Irene Naesse, OCC Geography Professor mentioned the relationship between agriculture and water. “Only 10 percent of California’s water is used by urban areas,” Naesse said. “The majority of the state's water is used by irrigated agriculture, and environmental uses such as maintaining wetlands and rivers.”
Fruits and almonds require a constant source of water. California is the world's largest producer of almonds and they are the highest nut in demand. According to Pennsylvania's Earth Science Teacher Association (PAESTA), a whopping 1.1 gallons of water is needed for one single almond to grow and 1,900 gallons are needed for one pound of almonds.
Another big issue that can be addressed to aid in water conversation is landscaping and the type of plants that we should use. OCC Horticulture Professor Joe Stead, mentioned the importance of steering towards the use of drought-tolerant plants.
“We do live in a desert,” Stead said. “So we need to really embrace the different types of plants.”
Other ideas that will aid the drought crisis is the transition from plastic to metal drinking containers. “Instead of depending on vending machines and plastic water bottles, get a good sturdy reusable container,” OCC Computing Center Coordinator, and Environmental Geographer John Fawcett said.
The complete town hall can be viewed on Coast Report’s YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.