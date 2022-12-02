Fun OCC events going on this December

With the holiday season here, students have to look no further than Orange Coast College for festive holiday activities.
To kick off the winter season and celebrate the end of the fall semester, OCC is hosting various events to wind down 2022.
Open Mic Night
On Dec. 5, the Associated Students of OCC and OCC Pi Rho Sigma Music Honor Society will host an Open Mic Night where anyone can perform or enjoy. The event will be held at the Student Union in the Multipurpose Room from 6 to 8 p.m.
Students interested in performing can sign up on their website. Performances are limited to seven minutes to account for setup and clean-up time between performances.
Santa’s Helpers Silent Night Year-End Celebration
The Veterans Resource Center is hosting a finals study night on Dec. 7 and 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Veterans Resource Center in the Student Union in room SU 203. They will be providing free pizza to all student veterans and dependents.
Holiday Ice Cream Social
OCC’s Repertory will be performing A Christmas Carol: The Ghost Stories of Christmas in the Drama Lab Theater. The play is directed by Tom Bruno and was written by Jerry R. Montoya who adapted it from the tale by Charles Dickens. The production will have multiple dates including Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
During intermission, families can enjoy the Repertory’s annual tradition of providing ice cream to all guests that attend.
Tickets for the event are $8 to $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old.
