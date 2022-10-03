OCC looking forward to new weather station

Orange Coast College will soon feature a weather station located outside the Literature and Languages Social Science building that will provide live data on OCC’s homepage and be utilized as an educational outlet for students.
The idea was brought to the table in 2019 by Christopher Quinn, geography professor at OCC, after coming across a website from Cypress College that listed weather data.
The pandemic delayed the station’s progress, but after three years of planning, ordering parts and installation, the weather station is almost up and running.
“COVID kind of took the wind out of our sails,” Quinn said.
The weather station is currently in the midst of the final technological stages of being set up, and the Geography Department hopes to display all of the data collected by the station, such as cloud cover and wind patterns, on OCC’s homepage.
Information collected by the station can also be integrated into lab courses at OCC, and more specifically by the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Center.
“Our goal was to be able to tie in to that existing real time data,” Quinn said.
Although the weather station would supply OCC’s faculty and students with already valuable data, there’s also high hopes of adding more depth to the project.
“The next step would be to put a camera up there so that when students click on it, they click on this website with real time conditions and then they have a visual of a live cam,” Quinn said.
