Michelle Grimes-Hillman has been selected as the new Vice President of Instruction at Orange Coast College, to begin in January.
“I have always appreciated Orange Coast College as the premier educational beacon in Orange County,” said Grimes-Hillman, a first-generation community college student herself, in a Dec. 10 news release. “I’m excited to continue the great work of OCC and work with the faculty to promote equitable outcomes for all student groups.”
Coast Community College Board of Trustees approved Grimes-Hillman on Dec. 9 following a nationwide search of candidates to replace Kevin Ballinger, who retired in June 2020. Pamela Walker has served in the role on an interim basis since.
“We are thrilled to welcome Michelle Grimes-Hillman to Orange Coast College,” said Angelica Suarez, OCC President, in the news release. “Michelle brings a wealth of experience as an equity-minded instructional leader both at the local and statewide level. Her deep roots as a former faculty member, faculty leader and instructional administrator provide her with a strong foundation to advance OCC’s mission of academic excellence and student success.”
Prior to OCC, Grimes-Hillman was the Dean of Academic Affairs at Long Beach City College. Her experience includes serving on the California Community College Chancellor’s Office Institutional Effectiveness Partner Resource Teams, which supports other colleges in the effectiveness of their operations; serving as local senate president and curriculum chair at Mt. San Antonio College; and being elected to the Academic Senate for the California Community Colleges.
A graduate of California State University Fullerton, Grimes has a bachelor’s degree in general psychology and a master’s degree in experimental psychology.
Hillman will start her new role on Jan. 11.
