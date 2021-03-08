The ASOCC (Associated Students of Orange Coast College) meeting included brief discussions about several upcoming events available for OCC students to attend remotely.
Lunch & Learn about Sustainability
The ASOCC Sustainability Committee will be holding a virtual event on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. devoted to environmental awareness and becoming more sustainable. A variety of interactive activities along with prize opportunities are also scheduled. The link to join is provided on OCC’s Student Life Events and Activities page.
College Life Committee (CLC) Open Mic Night
Students are welcome and invited to put their musical talent on display through live performances at the ASOCC organized Mic Night. The zoom event will be taking place on Mar. 25 at 7 p.m. Students are invited to participate and provide an audience for the performers. The deadline for sign-ups is Mar. 15 by noon.
ICC Coast Day
This year’s ICC (Inter-Club Council) Coast Day, a day committed to providing resources for students looking to gather information regarding organizations and clubs is on March 23 from noon to 2 p.m. This is an opportunity to meet peers with shared interests while becoming more involved. Attend through the Zoom link on the set date.
Visit the board’s webpage to read more about ASOCC.
