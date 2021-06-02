Orange Coast Coast Public Safety sent out a crime alert to students, faculty and staff that a burglary has occurred on campus.
According to OCC Public Safety, the burglary took place sometime between 6:30 p.m. on May 29 and 6:30 a.m. on May 30. Two “unknown suspects” entered the gym annex, which houses the men's and women’s locker rooms, meeting rooms and the coaches’ offices for the Athletic Department. The burglary was not discovered until later.
The crime alert was sent out to students, faculty and staff via email and text at approximately 10:54 a.m. on June 1. The alert also contained a few safety tips for those on campus, including not propping open doors and leaving electronic devices in “plain sight.”
Those who witness suspicious activity are encouraged to contact OCC Campus Safety to help prevent crimes from occurring on campus.
For crimes in process or emergencies, contact 911. For non-emergencies, contact OCC Campus Police at 714-432-5017
If anyone has information on this burglary, contact the Costa Mesa PD at 714-754-5252.
