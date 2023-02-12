OCC offers support after high-profile events

Communities nationwide have been struck with grief after Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by multiple police officers in Memphis on Jan. 7. Two weeks later, 11 people were killed and nine people were injured by a gunman in a Monterey Park dance studio during a Lunar New Year’s Eve event on Jan. 21.
In light of these tragedies, Orange Coast College Student Services held an Expression and Reflection event Tuesday and Wednesday to give OCC’s community a space to feel heard. Students were able to light incense, talk to mental health counselors and hang notes on a “Wishing Tree” to express their thoughts or send thoughts to the shooting victims’ families.
“We wanted our students and also the large campus community to be able to gather, knowing there is a variety of schedules and availability, so we thought of having an event here on the Quad, being present and offering a listening ear,” Student Equity Manager Maricela Sandoval said.
She emphasized how staff face a tough balance of being professional in a work environment and supporting students during times of crisis, while not abandoning their humanity.
“It’s really important to have an environment not just for students, but also for staff and faculty to be able to dialogue together to be able to openly share their own concerns and feelings together,” Sandoval said. “That’s what creates the balance – not checking those things at the door when we come to work – providing the space to say ‘it’s okay that I’m carrying this with me and that I’m going to carry it through my day.’”
Student Equity LGBTQIA+ project specialist Caleb Aparicio, who attended this event, intensely felt this type of grief during the time of the 2016 Pulse shooting in Orlando.
“I was a student during the time of the Pulse [shooting].I remember feeling the weight of the tragedy, reading the article and talking about it to my mom after dinner and holding back tears because of how intense it was,” Aparicio said. “That’s definitely part of why I do the work that I do now because things like that make me want to be a voice and an advocate for the community, specifically at the community college level because there are even less resources for the LGBTQ+ community.”
Mental Health Counselor Christopher Chanes-Mets also attended the Expression and Reflection event, and shed light on the way he has seen students react to mass shootings in the past.
“I remember talking to a lot of students that came in with the Vegas shooting and then with Pulse, and that general unease of how to be in public and go to a big event, where you wanted to live life and do things but not feeling like you’re capable,” Chanes-Mets said. “It is disheartening. You want everyone to feel safe and comfortable in their own skin. That’s a reality we have to think about every day.”
Chanes-Mets said that after these events, the prospect of a school shooting felt a lot more realistic rather than a far-fetched hypothetical scenario.
“There maybe was a time when if someone was worried about school shootings, you could be like, ‘that doesn’t happen that often’, but now it’s a real situation,” Chanes-Mets said. “I can say it’s not an imagined fear. It’s become more of a real fear,”
Not everyone may feel comfortable opening up about their fears at an event regarding their safety during these times, but OCC has resources available for those who may want to talk in a more private space or have someone there for them about more general anxieties or mental health struggles.
Aparicio recommended the Student Health Center, where there are 12 therapists available to talk to students about a variety of issues.for students seeking mental health resources.
“I don’t think a lot of students realize they have free mental health counseling when they’re registered here,” Aparicio said. "They can go over there and ask for help that they need and wonderful counselors who can support them.”
OCC’s Mental Health Care website has a variety of resources available to the public, such as crisis numbers and referrals, contacts for students to make an appointment with a mental health professional on campus, and resources for faculty and staff mental health care. The Student Health Center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.