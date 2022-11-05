Giving You Props: What is Proposition 30?

Proposition 30 would increase income tax by 1.75% for individuals with an annual income of more than $2 million and allocate that tax revenue to zero-emission vehicle purchase incentives, vehicle charging stations and wildfire prevention.
The fiscal impact would increase state tax revenue ranging from $3.5 billion to $5 billion annually.
When would Proposition 30 go into effect?
According to the LA Times, the propositions approved by voters will take effect once the election results are certified in December and begin to roll out in January.
Who will be affected by Proposition 30?
Proposition 30 will primarily affect high income taxpayers in California due to the 1.75% increase on their taxes.
The proposition will also affect firefighters by helping them fund new equipment and allow the state to allocate more money towards hiring.
Why would I oppose Proposition 30?
This proposition is opposed by Governor Gavin Newsom, the California Teachers Association and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.
A “no” vote on this measure would not change the taxes on personal income above $2 million annually.
Proposition 30 raises taxes by up to $90 billion for as long as 20 years and could strain the struggling electricity grid which is already at risk of rolling blackouts.
According to Governor Newsom in an interview he did with CalMatters, "Prop. 30 is a special interest carve-out. A cynical scheme devised by a single corporation to funnel state income tax revenue to their company. Californians should know that just this year our state committed $10 billion for electric vehicles and their infrastructure.”
In his statement with CalMatters, Newsom refers to Lyft’s role in supporting Proposition 30 as “selfish and self-satisfying” due to the fact that Lyft is funding the ballot measure’s campaign. He alleges that Lyft is planning on using taxpayer money to convert their company to nearly all electric vehicles by 2030 as part of a state regulation imposed on them.
Why would I support Proposition 30?
This proposition is supported by Clean Air California , California State Association of Electrical Workers, California Environmental Voters and Working Families and Environmental Voters.
A “yes” vote on this measure means taxpayers would pay an additional tax of 1.75% on personal income above $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this additional tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention activities.
Proposition 30 taxes only the wealthiest Californians to fund wildfire prevention and clean air programs. It would also help fund forest management as well as increase the budget for more firefighters and their equipment.
This proposition will help consumers afford zero-emission vehicles and create a statewide charging network.
Lyft, one of the biggest supporters of Proposition 30, has funded $15 million of the YESon30 campaign in support of its impact on the environment.
"The opposition has never been able to point to any actual provision in the measure that provides a special benefit to Lyft or any other interest," policy director for the Coalition for Clean Air Bill Magavern said on the YESon30 website. "The money would go to state agencies that the governor himself oversees and would fund existing programs that the governor himself funds through his budget."
How will Proposition 30 affect the OCC community?
According to OCgov, volunteers in the community who donate their time to protecting our environment, are vital. Volunteers protect our air, water and food quality while simultaneously working to protect the people in the community from irreversible environmental harm.
At OCC and in the Orange County area, there are various classes, clubs and volunteer organizations that inform and encourage students to do their part to help the environment.
OC Human Resource Services has various volunteer opportunities such as protecting waterways and wildlife by removing debris from flood control channels, gaining office support skills as an Environmental Health volunteer, restoring natural habitats and helping with environmental projects.
Proposition 30 would help support volunteer initiatives and provide more resources to organizations that work towards helping the community.
Where can I find more information on Proposition 30?
To find more information on Proposition 30, visit YESon30, California Teachers Association, CalMatters, Reason Foundation, Ballotpedia and the CA voter guide.
Editor’s Note: Coast Report is covering 2022 election races and proposition issues that are expected to have a meaningful impact on our audience, change the balance of power in government and/or be particularly compelling and competitive. Coast Report’s election coverage is intended to inform voters – specifically OCC student voters – and promote the democratic process of free and fair elections.
