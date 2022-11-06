More in-person classes contribute to OCC enrollment rise

Since the end of the Fall 2021 semester at Orange Coast College, there has been a significant rise in the number of enrolled students on campus.
According to Sheri Sterner, the OCC Dean of Research, Planning and Institutional Effectiveness, more in-person classes becoming available at OCC contributed to a spike in enrollment due to students’ preference for onsite classes.
“Students may just enroll in the options we provide them. We try to make sure that we provide options that align with our students’ preferences,” Sterner said. “There’s a clear preference for onsite [classes] both while we were in the pandemic and while we’re not.”
Despite the various online classes offered during the height of the pandemic, there are many students who dislike or are unable to attend online courses and opted out of taking any classes. A survey conducted by OCC administration of currently enrolled students during the spring semester of 2020 found that 27% more students preferred in-person classes “post-pandemic” compared to while the pandemic was at its peak.
According to a study done by EdSource, the rate of undergraduate decline in California was 1.1%, compared to fall 2021 when enrollment dropped 3.1%.
They also found that while pandemic-era enrollment declines in community colleges have begun to slow down, they have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
According to Sterner, OCC is working towards having 80% of the total classes offered, be available in-person while simultaneously shifting the focus away from online classes.
“It’s a phased-in approach and I think the data was used as a critical piece of information, that’s why we continue to solicit feedback from our students and seeing what their preferences are,” Sterner said.
Compared to the 2021 fall semester, OCC offers almost 700 more in-person classes than the previous year, not including hybrid classes.
According to Sterner for the spring 2023 semester, 74% of classes will be available fully onsite while 7% will be either hybrid onsite or remote courses.
This puts 81% of classes either fully or partially onsite. The remainder of them are fully remote, either online asynchronous or synchronous remote.
“I think there were a lot of students that wanted to come back in person and the opportunity to do so is the reason they're back in school,” Director of Enrollment Services Efren Galvan said.
As enrollment at OCC continues to rise, minor adjustments will have to be made by both students and faculty as they navigate the beginnings of the now endemic that continues to affect society.
“We will need to be flexible and creative as we continue to find ways to meet current and potential students where they are, in order to help them get to where they want to go,” OCC President Angelica Suarez said in a message to OCC. “I am confident in our Pirate community's ability to adapt and innovate as we continue to work on our enrollment efforts.”
