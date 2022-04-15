Orange Coast College is hosting a variety of events ranging from beach clean-ups to student dance concerts.
Bolsa Chica Field Trip
OCC Student Life and Leadership is hosting a community service habitat restoration planting day on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bolsa Chica Wetlands. Volunteers need to sign up by Friday, April 15. Free lunch and transportation will be provided on the field trip.
Coast Day
The Inter-Club Council will host Coast Day, an opportunity for OCC’s clubs and organizations to connect with their peers.. Clubs and organizations will have the chance to fundraise through games, activities and selling products. Coast Day will be held in OCC’s Main Quad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 19.
The Future of Learning at OCC
There will be a town hall on April 27 from 4-5 p.m. at the Student Union Multipurpose Room and on Zoom. The town hall will cover classes, co-curricular activities, COVID safety and vaccination protocol. In addition, students will be able to submit any questions they have to the panel about the future of learning at OCC.
Annual Student Dance Concert
The Student Dance Concert will be on April 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert B. Moore Theater. Tickets can be purchased for $15. The concert is an evening for OCC students and faculty performing original choreography. “Artistic expression is encouraged from OCC's developing student choreographers, providing an opportunity to realize their individual visions in a beautifully produced main-stage production,” said Dance Department Chair, Rachel Berman.
STEM Club Chipotle Fundraiser
The OCC STEM Club will be having a fundraiser at Chipotle Restaurant in Costa Mesa on May 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those interested have to tell the cashier that they are there for OCC STEM Club and 30% of the purchase will go towards the STEM Club’s fund.
