OCC offers opportunities to give during holidays

The holiday season is a great time to give back to the community. Whether that is donating unused items or monetarily giving back, Orange Coast College provides students and the surrounding community with the opportunity to help others.
Angel Tree Donation Toy Drive
Through Dec. 16, the Associated Students of OCC’s College Life Committee is holding the Fall 2022 Angel Tree Event where it will be collecting toy donations and donating to charities including OCC CalWORKs, CARE and Operation Santa Claus.
Angel trees are located in Watson Hall, the College Center, Art Center, Technology Center and Student Union.
Donations can be placed in boxes next to the Angel Trees. For students who have the option to receive extra credit from their classes, toys must be brought to the Student Union Desk to give credit to the appropriate students.
OCC CAREs/Pirates' Cove Clothing Drive
Students have the opportunity to donate their clean, new or gently used jackets, coats and/or socks for the winter season to families without access to these resources.
OCC CAREs will have a drop-off location in Student Equity located on Watson Hall’s 2nd floor from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Dec. 15.
OCC CAREs Food Pantry, Adopt-A-Family
OCC CAREs provides the opportunity for anyone to donate money towards a certain foundation that will help fund OCC’s Food Pantry or Adopt-a-Family.
All donations made to the food pantry are separate from OCC’s pirate cove and are used to purchase food, hygiene items and diapers for the on-campus food pantry.
All donations for Adopt-a-Family are used to purchase toys and other gift items for CARE families during the holiday season.
To help this holiday season, monetary donations can be made through OCC CAREs website.
