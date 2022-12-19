Harbour residents believe mold led to illness

Some Orange Coast College student residents at The Harbour began to notice what they believed to be mold in their bathrooms and on air conditioning vents in their apartments this fall, and a few fell seriously ill.
For Jubilee, a freshman criminal justice major, her fall semester was an ordeal that included urgent care visits, hiring a lawyer and passing out in the school bathroom multiple times due to illness.
She asked that Coast Report only use her first name because she fears legal retaliation from The Harbour.
“The first week that I lived at The Harbour, I pulled an all-nighter one night,” Jubilee said. “I was just in my room doing homework and I felt my throat getting really sick. I didn’t know [what was] going on. And then the next day, my left side of my neck was super inflamed and my left lymph node was puffing up really big.”
Jubilee said that over the course of a week, her inflamed lymph node grew and became more painful.
“I couldn't go to school because I was unable to eat,” she said. “I couldn't drink anything. It would hurt so bad. I was just in my room crying. So I went to the school, the nurse at OCC, and they were like, ‘you need to go to the hospital right now.’”
At the urgent care, she was told that she had a peritonsillar abscess from a deep infection of the neck and head, and if she had waited a few days longer, it could have burst, flooding her lungs with fluid, which could have resulted in her death.
“[Urgent care staff] had no idea what caused it,” Jubilee said. “They said normally it's caused from a tonsil infection, but they didn't know how I got it because I was negative for strep, and COVID-19 and a ton of other things. I told them about the mold thing and urgent care, they were like, `oh, my God, that is really dangerous, and you shouldn't be there and that can really harm your body.’”
However, the doctors she saw following her urgent care visit could not confirm that mold had made her sick.
California Poison Control System San Diego Division Director Lee Cantrell said that most often, mold doesn’t cause severe illnesses.
“Just because there is mold doesn’t mean there will be harm,” Cantrell said. “It’s a common misconception.”
However, Project Manager for Mold Inspection Sciences Ben Wieser said that some molds are potentially harmful. According to their website, Mold Inspection Sciences “specializes in mold inspection, mold detection and mold testing” and has offices in Orange County. They have also done mold assessments in student housing at other campuses.
Wieser said that molds can become “dangerous” as they consume chemical building materials. He said that byproducts of mold can “potentially cause some people respiratory distress and other medical factors.”
Jubilee said that respiratory problems were one of the major symptoms of her illness.
“I was just having such horrible breathing issues at night and I didn't want to sleep there,” she said. “I had constant sinus infections. I literally couldn't hear anything, or I was just constantly coughing all the time. I was just dry heaving every single day for two months. I just felt like I was dying.”
Jubilee said she also lost a significant amount of weight during her illness.
“One of my worst symptoms that I really believed to be from the mold was that I had no appetite at all for two months, and I barely ate a thing,” she said. “I lost 20 pounds, and I passed out in the school bathroom three times.”
With her illness worsening, Jubilee decided to stay with her family for a bit.
“I went back up to San Francisco for the first time in two months,” Jubilee said. “The first night that I slept at home, I could breathe a little bit again. I wasn't breaking into huge coughing fits, and I was like, ‘wow!’ By the end of the trip, I was eating a little bit again.”
She said that her mother was shocked by her appearance.
“My mom saw me when she picked me up from the airport, and she just started crying because she was like, ‘you look so ill!’” Jubilee said.
She said that her visit home reinforced her belief that something in her apartment was causing her illness.
Jubilee said that her illness caused her to miss many classes and her grades began to suffer. Ultimately, she made the difficult decision to drop out of OCC and return home permanently.
After leaving The Harbour, Jubilee’s illness was gone in a matter of weeks.
Jubilee also said that her roommate suffered an illness with the same symptoms. Her roommate was also forced to drop out of school and return home. Jubilee said that her roommate also believed that her illness was caused by growths in their bathroom, and was fine a few weeks after leaving. Both women had a history of mold allergies in their families.
Jubilee described the growths in her bathroom as “stalactites” and said that her former roommate who still lives in the building said that the problem continues.
As Jubilee was trying to leave, The Harbour was refusing to let her out of her lease and she feared that legal action would be taken against her. Jubilee then hired an attorney who specializes in mold cases who helped her break her lease.
Another resident, Aisling, said that when she reported mold in her apartment, maintenance did not come to fix it. Instead, she received an email that was sent to all residents advising them on how to prevent mold.
Coast Report obtained the email from Vice President of Advisory Services for The Scion Group Jay Pearlman. The Scion Group is a student housing firm that operates The Harbour along with 126 other properties around the country.
The email acknowledged that mold and mildew were present in some of the units as a result of humidity and high temperatures. It suggested that residents only run their air conditioner units between 68 and 72 degrees while keeping windows closed and that bathroom doors should be left open to allow for air flow. The email also stated that cooking and showers could be contributing to the problem so residents should run the exhaust while doing either activity.
According to the email, Harbour staff were conducting checks of all AC units and that residents should notify them of any condensation or leaks on the units.
Pearlman was emailed multiple times in mid December but did not respond to questions by publication date.
Aisling said she was disappointed by the tone of the email.
“I don't remember the exact contents but it felt like it was like turning it on us. Like ‘If you guys leave your windows open then you're gonna get mold in your apartments,” Aisling said.
Aisling said that she was shocked that new buildings would have so many issues with mold.
“They're two or three years old,” Aisling said. “There shouldn't be mold problems in them this early. So the fact that there is I feel like it's a reflection on how clean they keep the spaces, how up to date the air conditioning is and the vent system.”
She said that cleanliness was an issue from the time she arrived at The Harbour.
“When we moved in on the first day, I remember finding dust all over the place,” Aisling said. “And the vents, they were covered in dirt so we had to clean them off. And that was one of my very first memories with my roommates – cleaning the vents together.”
Mold wasn't just a problem contained to a few apartments. In a survey conducted by Coast Report in December, 16 out of 41 residents polled stated that they had experienced mold.
Jubilee said that her time at The Harbour and the decision to leave was one of the most difficult experiences of her life.
“Because I had to withdraw, which has made it really hard, I feel like my educational journey kind of really stepped back,” Jubilee said. “I really love a lot of the people I met there and I don't regret that but I wasted so much money living there. I really set myself back. I don't think that it's OCC’s fault, but I do regret choosing to live at The Harbour.”
Views Editor Khalid Alsadek contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.