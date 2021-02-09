Orange Coast College’s scholarship office will be hosting a series of workshops through February to help students apply for OCC scholarships.
Students can expect to get scholarship tips, application do’s and don'ts, help with essays, advice on references, and uploading transcripts at these workshops.
The workshops will be held Feb. 10, Feb. 16 and Feb. 22 at 1:00 p.m. for approximately an hour via Zoom. Students who wish to attend will need to RSVP to OCC Foundation Staff Aide Sean Wellengard at swellengard@occ.cccd.edu for more information and to receive the Zoom link.
OCC scholarship applications are now open and due by Feb. 28 at midnight. Applicants will be notified of their scholarship status by both mail and email in late April 2021.
Current students in all disciplines can apply for scholarships. Scholarships are available to graduating high school students, students returning in the fall, and students that are transferring. For more eligibility information, check here.
Last year, OCC awarded students nearly $500,000 in scholarships. These scholarships are made possible through donations from alumni and community members, service organizations, businesses, as well as OCC staff, faculty and students.
Students can fill out the scholarship application here. For more information on outside scholarship opportunities, click here.
