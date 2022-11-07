Newsom, Porter stump for votes at OCC ahead of election

Congresswoman Katie Porter and California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Orange Coast College on Monday to support Porter’s 47th District congressional campaign in the upcoming midterm election.
In addition to Porter, Newsom and community members, Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens and California State Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris attended the event to advocate for Porter.
Newsom expressed hope for Porter’s re-election, saying she is unique from any other representative in the U.S. as a single mother of three who advocates fiercely for people in the community.
“You don’t want to be the best of the best, you want to be the only one who does what you do. That describes your Congresswoman Katie Porter,” Newsom said. “Someone of decency, and character, of conviction, of heart, soul, of grit, of tenacity, who will never roll over and give up or give in.”
Newsom also urged the community to exercise their right to vote in the midterms for the sake of their liberty, despite the common misconception people have that their vote does not matter.
“Don’t give into cynics,” Newsom said. “Vote if you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, if you care about reproductive rights.”
Those in attendance ranged in age from young students to seniors who were there to support Porter’s bid for re-election.
Flo Martin, an 80-year-old immigrant from Germany, spoke about how she was born in Nazi Germany, and doesn’t want the U.S. follow the same path. Martin is an avid Porter backer, donating almost $10,000 to Democrats, and attended this event to show support for local candidates.
“My dad and family were banned from communist Bulgaria,” Martin said. ”They were not communists. We were immigrants from World War II. I lost my extended family because of the Iron Curtain and communism, so, freedom to choose and freedom to vote is so critical in my life.”
Martin expressed concern for some of the similarities, she has noticed between the U.S. today and Germany in the 1930’s and 1940’s.
“Authoritarian governments that were Nazi Germany, I’m seeing in states like Texas and Florida,” Martin said. “The anti-semitism that was in Germany – we’re seeing a rise in anti-semitism as well. There are many parallels.”
Martin also emphasized the importance of being active in democracy for younger generations.
“To college students and young people: don’t take your freedoms, don’t take your rights and don’t take your government for granted,” Martin said. “You have to vote. You have to fight. You have to be aware. You have to read. You have to be engaged.”
Tiffany Vo, Associated Students of OCC Vice President of Fiscal Affairs, was not only at the event in support of Porter because of her policies, but she felt inspired to see a woman in power.
“Even in ASOCC, we have a white man as our student body president and a lot of other people below him are women,” Vo said. “It’s nice to have a woman in charge for once in this male-dominated world.”
ASOCC Communications Officer of Fiscal Affairs Gordon Nguyen mentioned that though voter turnout is somewhat low among young student voters, it is essential for them to participate in elections to advocate for school funding as well.
“We’re just so caught up in what we’re doing in our lives personally or at school,” Nguyen said. “We enjoy many of the newer buildings, but without voting, we could not enjoy nicer things and I think we should make our voices heard.”
Though many people at the event were in favor of Porter’s re-election, some strongly opposed Porter as a candidate. Protestors against the Congresswoman and her stance on reproductive rights gathered outside of the event to rally against Porter’s campaign.
During the event, a woman towards the front of the crowd shouted at Porter, “How dare you!” before being drowned out by the crowd chanting Porter’s name. The woman ended by saying, “Woman, Life, Freedom,” and made an appeal for the rights of Iranian women before exiting the premises.
While the outburst created a lot of noise and chaos in the room,Porter stopped and listened to this woman, finding common ground with her about women’s rights.
“We care about the people of Iran, about women and life and freedom,” Porter said. “We need to vote like that here in the United States when especially the freedom of women are at risk. So I echo what she said, I stand for women, life, and freedom.”
Porter recognized that not everyone will like or agree with her in politics, but expressed she is not afraid of those who may oppose or try to tear her down.
“This race is tough, but so am I,” Porter said.
Views Editor Khalid Alsadek and Contributor Kate Bent contributed to the reporting of this story.
