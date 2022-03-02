For the first time since May 2019, Orange Coast College graduates will be able to meet their fellow Pirates in person to celebrate all of their hard work.
The 74th commencement will be held at the OC Fair & Event Center in the Pacific Amphitheater on May 27 at 5:30 p.m.
More information will be released after March 15.
