Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley has won the special election against opponents John Moorlach, Kevin Muldoon, Michael Vo, and Janet Rappaport for the 2nd District Orange County Board of Supervisors seat. Foley is the first woman to serve in this role.
Foley secured 44.28% (42,347) votes, with Moorlach receiving 30.98% (26,928) votes, Muldoon 11.24% (10,745), Vo 9.03% (8,639), and Rappaport 4.36% (4,266) with 100% of precincts reporting, according to OCvote.
According to reporting by VoiceofOC, Moorlach conceded to Foley in a voicemail.
“I can’t wait to get to work,” Foley tweeted last night.
I’m so humbled by the support we received tonight and grateful for the confidence voters have placed in me. The challenges we face are serious, but I know that they are no match for the strength and resiliency of Orange County’s residents. I can’t wait to get to work. pic.twitter.com/KuhonARqJe— Mayor Katrina Foley (@KatrinaFoley) March 10, 2021
During her campaign, Foley pledged to support debt-free college and the accessibility of education for all students, “regardless of background, race, zip code, gender identity or parental job title.”
Foley will serve a four-year term, creating a two-three split between Democrats and Republicans on the OC Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
(1) comment
Congratulations on your well deserved victory!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.