Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley has won the special election against opponents John Moorlach, Kevin Muldoon, Michael Vo, and Janet Rappaport for the 2nd District Orange County Board of Supervisors seat. Foley is the first woman to serve in this role. 

Foley secured 44.28% (42,347) votes, with Moorlach receiving 30.98% (26,928) votes, Muldoon 11.24% (10,745), Vo 9.03% (8,639), and Rappaport 4.36% (4,266) with 100% of precincts reporting, according to OCvote

According to reporting by VoiceofOC, Moorlach conceded to Foley in a voicemail. 

“I can’t wait to get to work,” Foley tweeted last night.  

During her campaign, Foley pledged to support debt-free college and the accessibility of education for all students, “regardless of background, race, zip code, gender identity or parental job title.”

Foley will serve a four-year term, creating a two-three split between Democrats and Republicans on the OC Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.

deisenman

Congratulations on your well deserved victory!

