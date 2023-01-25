The Future Pirates Center helped new students get acclimated with campus resources and facilities at Orange Coast College on Tuesday through its bi-annual event, Navigate OCC.
Through Navigate OCC, the Future Pirates Center gives new students an opportunity to take a tour with student guides familiar with OCC. These tours allow incoming Pirates to get accustomed to the layout of campus and feel more comfortable finding their classes once the semester starts.
“You can get a feel for what college life is like on campus and see other new students as well because it’s very isolating going into a community college by yourself,” tour guide and Student Equity member Maya Pham said. “You get a sense of where your classes are so you can find on the first day where to go. You can also get a feel for what college is like.”
Pham recommends participating in a Navigate OCC tour in order to learn more about resources the school offers, which can be more personal and are not limited to academics.
“It helps finding resources on campus that you wouldn’t really explore by yourself like Pirates' Cove, for example,” Pham said.
Pirates’ Cove is a campus food pantry that makes free food available for students who may need a quick snack or groceries. Without events like Navigate OCC, some students may not be aware of this resource and others like it.
“As an international student, having this tour really has an effect on us. You get to see the campus and it helps with our difficulty getting to our classes,” computer science major Manjeet Singh said. “Pirates’ Cove has really good programs, giving out grab-and-go [items] and grocery stock and hygiene stuff.”
For students who were not able to attend the spring edition of Navigate OCC, Future Pirates Center hosts this event every semester. According to Pham, Navigate OCC Fall Edition is typically more populated and extensive than in the spring semester due to the influx of incoming freshmen.
“Navigate OCC in the fall is really huge. They have a bunch of pop-up tents from different departments and different clubs from all around campus,” Pham said.
OCC also has a Welcome Tables webpage for students to read more about things like using MyCoast, parking directions, and semester deadlines for those who may need more information or were not able to attend this semester’s Navigate OCC.
