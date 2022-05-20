OCC Graduation: What to know before you go

For the first time since 2019, Orange Coast College will be hosting its 74th Commencement Graduation back in person at the Pacific Amphitheater in Costa Mesa on May 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“I feel excited to return to an in-person ceremony. The experience is richer and more affecting with live physical interaction. It is also a return to normalcy,” said Steve Tamanaha, Dean of Student Success and Support Services.
Here is everything graduates need to know if attending.
Graduation Attire
Graduates must wear a hat, gown and tassel to participate in the commencement. Graduates can purchase their regalia at the OCC Bookstore until noon on May 27. Sizes are limited. Students in need may contact the Graduation Office to borrow regalia.
Under the gown, students should dress formally in either a dress, skirt, dress pants or shirt. Shoes should be comfortable. High heels and platforms are not recommended due to the stairs graduates will be walking on.
Rehearsal
Graduation rehearsal will take place at noon on May 26 in the Pacific Amphitheater. Rehearsal is not required for graduates, but it is highly recommended. It is encouraged that graduates check in by 11:30 a.m.
OCC will be providing free lunch for students from noon to 12:45 p.m. The rehearsal will come to an end by 1:45 p.m. Free Parking is available in Lot E and check in is located in Lot F.
Guests
The commencement ceremony has free entry and tickets are not required. The number of guests that students may invite is unrestricted. Family and friends can also watch the event through the live stream link that will be posted at the bottom page of the website on the day of the event.
Masks
Masks are not required for this event. Graduates and guests may choose to wear a mask if they please.
“Commencement is being held at the Pacific Amphitheater on the grounds of the Orange County Fair. Subsequently, we follow their rules,” said Steve Tamanaha. “It is also important to note that the ceremony is outdoors, where masks are recommended but optional.”
Day of Graduation
Graduates should arrive in their regalia by 4 p.m on May 27. Graduates will receive free parking in Lot E, where they will also check in. Guests can also park for free in Lot B/C. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 and should come to an end by 7:30 p.m.
Graduates will have their photos taken behind stage and then again on stage.
It is highly discouraged to bring cell phones on stage. After the ceremony is complete, graduates will then exit the amphitheater towards the outdoor reception area. Here, students can meet with their family, friends, classmates and professors over refreshments.
“Graduates should attend the ceremony because it is a segue into the real world. Graduation is a key landmark of your personal timeline. It is the start of a new chapter of your life, whether transferring to a university or starting your career,” Tamanaha said. “Celebrate those new steps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.