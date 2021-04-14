OCC students now registering for summer classes

Class registration for Summer 2021 enrollment is now open for Orange Coast College students.
Registration for the summer session, which runs from June 14 to August 20, began for legislated priority groups on Monday, April 12.
For continuing students meeting level 1 registration priority requirements, registration began April 14. Level 1 priority entails that a student is in good academic standing, completed an education plan with a counselor, and has not earned more than 100 degree-applicable units within the Coast Community College District (CCCD), according to the OCC priority registration information page.
Finally, from June 14-31, summer registration only with instructor permission is open to CCCD students. In this period, students must obtain an “add code” directly from professors in order to participate in the class.
Appointments to help schedule summer registration can be made at the OCC Counseling Center, (714)-432-5078.
Scheduling appointments are not necessary to register, but can be very helpful with ensuring a student takes the most efficient path towards their degree or transfer requirements.
To arrange a counseling appointment for students qualified for Disabled Students Programs and Services (DSPS), call (714)-432-5807.
