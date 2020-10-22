The Costa Mesa City Council election will take place during the general municipal election on Nov. 3. The elected council members will serve a four-year term.
The following profiles highlight the background and qualifications of each candidate for Costa Mesa City Council District 6, as well as how their election may impact the Orange Coast College community
Candidate: Hengameh Abraham
Why are you running for this office?
“The answer is very simple. I am not a career politician or a lawyer with a hidden agenda running for this position. I am a small business owner who wants a fair representation of all the residents of Costa Mesa on City Council,” Abraham said.
Safety and economic well-being are the priority of things she wants to provide to the community.
“I want to be an encouragement to everyone who wants to make a difference,” Abraham said. “Together, we can rebuild our quality of life.”
What qualifies you for this office?
Abraham is a certified wellness coach and small business owner with a degree in Health Sciences from Cal State Fullerton.
“I am also a small business owner and know the economic challenges you are facing as we are facing them as well,” Abraham said. “I will work to support small businesses and our local economy through economic rebuilding. We can do this safely and in a smart manner.”
Why would an OCC student vote for you?
Abraham is only 34 years old, so it “wasn’t too long ago that I, too was sitting in a classroom.”
“I am also a wife and a mother who understands how important it is to make the change now so our future generations don't have to deal with the consequences,” Abraham said. “Some of my closest friends are professors at OCC and some are students, so I know the hardship that both are experiencing at the moment.”
“Voting for me is voting for change in a system that is owned by unions & special interest groups,” Abraham said. “I am running a grassroots campaign and some of my biggest supporters are college students who volunteer their time and that is absolutely an honor to me.”
“Your generation has so much power and your voices need to be heard,” Abraham said to OCC students. “You are the future and we are here to support you!”
How can I find more information about your candidacy?
Students can find more information about Abraham here.
Candidate: Jeffrey Harlan
Why are you running for this office?
Harlan is running because the first time District 6 has a representative and a direct voice on city council, and he has the experience, expertise and community roots to be a strong advocate for the Eastside neighborhoods during this challenging time.
He brings a unique perspective to planning and governing communities, shaped by his experiences as a deputy to an elected official, planning director for a state land conservancy, and land use and environmental consultant.
What qualifies you for this office?
Living in Eastside for the last 15 years, Harlan has been active in the community, being a leader in committees such as Costa Mesa Planning Commission, two as the vice chair and being a board member of the Cost Mesa Community Foundation for the past eight years. An experienced attorney and urban planner, he received a degree in environmental design at University of Pennsylvania, then completed a Juris Doctor from Vermont Law School.
Harlan is also a coach and an advocate for the local parks and trails in Costa Mesa. Serving as deputy to Los Angeles City Councilmember Ruth Galanter, he spearheaded sustainable development initiatives citywide and helped administer green building policy for nearly $2 billion in City projects in Los Angeles. Upon moving to Costa Mesa, Harlan spent the next decade as an environmental and land use consultant. Currently, Harlan works at the law firm Ervin, Cohen & Jessup, as well as serves on the Costa Mesa Planning Commission.
Why would an OCC student vote for you?
“As a 15-year resident of the Eastside, I am ready to serve not only the nearly 18,000 residents of District 6, but also the hundreds of members of the Orange Coast College community who call the Eastside home,” Harlan. said “I'm the only candidate with experience working directly in the community.”
Harlan was a board member of the Costa Mesa Community Foundation board for eight years, as well as served on the Costa Mesa Planning Commission for four years.
“Moreover, I've dedicated my 25-year career as an attorney and urban planner to improving communities through smart planning, design, and public policy. I'm ready on Day One to help guide the city in this critical time,” Harlan said.
“Vote! Regardless of your partisan affiliation (or even if you have none), I encourage everyone to exercise their right in this consequential election,” Harlan said to OCC students. “I am extremely grateful for the support I've received from young voters in Costa Mesa, and I understand the issues they face -- an uncertain economic future, lack of affordable housing, and the challenges of distance learning. As the father of two teenage girls, I know they are encouraged by seeing young voters participate in this election.”
How can I find more information about your candidacy?
More information can be found about Harlan here.
Candidate: Jeff Pettis
Why are you running for this office?
“We need strong leadership to address the current crisis Costa Mesa faces today,” Pettis said.
Areas Pettis wants to improve are homelessness, public safety and the economy. As a Mental Health Board certified RN, he is capable of handling the intertwined issues of homelessness, drug and mental illness that has struck the community.
He would like to cut all unnecessary spending, to make way for improvements to parks and streets in the community. He will focus on promoting the success of local businesses.
“With your vote, I will represent District 6 and bring solutions to the challenges facing Costa Mesa today,” Pettis said.
What qualifies you for this office?
Pettis is a nurse manager. Prior to being a RN, he had a career in the business world. Pettis has a BA in Political Science and a MS in Nursing.
“I am at my best when I am serving others,” Pettis said.
“A characteristic that I possess that makes me an effective, ethical leader is emotional intelligence,” Pettis said. “I have learned to understand the emotions, needs, and concerns of other people, pick up on emotional cues, feel comfortable socially, and recognize the power dynamics in a group or organization.”
Pettis also has extensive amounts of leadership experience.
Why would an OCC student vote for you?
“Another characteristic I possess is more of a concept that I have learned to embrace in leadership: to never go at it alone,” Pettis said. “Experience has led me to understand that it is naïve to believe I have considered every possible angle of an issue without seeking outside counsel from a varied and extended network.”
Pettis also has two daughters that attend Coastline Community College and OCC.
“Like many of you, my family is my life. I am dedicated to making Costa Mesa the safe and prosperous city that we all remember,” Pettis said. “We should all expect to be able to raise our families in a community that is safe, beautiful, and thriving. With your vote we will accomplish this together.”
How can I find more information about your candidacy?
More information about Pettis’s candidacy can be found here.
Candidate: Lee Ramos
Why are you running for this office?
“I have chosen to run as your representative in District 6 in order to solve our most important problems: homelessness, group homes, safety in our neighborhoods and reducing increased crime,” Ramos said. He would like to improve the financial strength of Costa Mesa.
“District six has the ability, for the first time, to be represented directly by a resident that will echo Eastside’s view,” Ramas said. He aims to raise Costa Mesa’s high standards, work to aim quality of life, interact with residents, and focus on the most critical issues facing residents. He also wants to cut back on spending, and protect fire and police.
“I am ready to represent the concerns of Costa Mesa residents when you elect me to City Council in November,” said Ramos.
This is Ramos’ second time running for city council.
What qualifies you for this office?
Lee Ramos is a retired businessman who has lived in Costa Mesa since 1947, before it was even a city. He understands the values and needs of the community, as well as the issues facing it today. Ramos will represent the district in a nonpartisan manner.
“I’ve seen its humble beginnings, I’ve witnessed the progress that brought us to the magnificent City we are today,” Ramos said. “I know what it will take to keep Costa Mesa a vibrant place that our children and grandchildren can call home for many years to come.”
Ramos has served on many local committees, serving and listening to residents of Costa Mesa for more than 50 years.
Why would an OCC student vote for you?
“I humbly ask for your vote and support so that we can bring safety, stability and solidarity back to Costa Mesa,” Ramos said.
Ramos said he cares about Costa Mesa, and keeping the culture vibrant. He aims to represent the entire community.
“Together we can contribute to a stronger, safer Costa Mesa,” Ramo said,
How can I find more information about your candidacy?
Students can find more information about Ramos here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.