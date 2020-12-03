Orange Coast College is canceling all on-campus activities and classes today, while students and staff have been advised to stay home due to nearby wildfires resulting in low air quality and power outages affecting Orange County.
“We are monitoring the air quality,” said Erik Fallis, Coast Community College District Director of Public Affairs.
Currently all three colleges in the Coast District – OCC, Golden West College and Coastline College – are closed. The district will proceed with opening the campuses when the air quality makes it safe to do so, Fallis said.
All classes are to be held remotely or be canceled. Students affected by outrages or evacuation are encouraged to reach out to their professors when possible.
“Please work from home and contact any on-site students to do study from home,” Coast Community College District Public Affairs said in an email to faculty Thursday morning.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated,” Orange Coast College stated in a follow up email to students.
Orange County residents are under both mandatory and voluntary evacuation warnings, including Silverado Canyon, Orchard Hills and areas of North Tustin. An evacuation map is provided by the Orange County Sheriff's office here.
The Bond Fire is currently burning 4,000 acres of 0% containment, with firefighters both on the air and ground, according to Orange County Fire Authority’s Twitter account.
The Voice of OC has reported additional fires are plaguing Southern California in Camp Pendleton, Corona and the Angeles National Forest.
Please follow Coast Report for additional updates.
