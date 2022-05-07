Eight candidates elected as newest ASOCC senators

The votes from the recent senate elections of the Associated Student Government of Orange Coast College for the 2022-2023 school year have been counted and the results are in.
Of the 288 students who voted, the eight newly elected senate members of the ASOCC are Enya Nguyen, Durriya Ahmed, Jose Miranda Lomeli, Emmy Tang, Bernardo Moreno, Catherine Le, Jake Kondo and Kyson Kono.
The Student Senate will be holding a special election on May 9 through May 13 to fill the remaining seats. Due to a resignation among one of the newly elected senators and nine total seats needing to be filled, two candidates of the special election will be chosen.
Live voting booths will available on campus between the Mathematics Business and Computing Center and the Literature Languages and Social Behavioral Science building May 9 through May 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Students can also vote online at any time through May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.