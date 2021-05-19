Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines that people no longer need to wear masks anywhere as long as they are fully vaccinated, except for when riding public transportation, including planes.
The announcement has stirred controversy and confusion across the nation as some retailers and grocery stores continue to enforce masks, while others, like Walmart and Trader Joe’s, have dropped the mask requirement for their stores.
In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that masks will no longer be required for most circumstances starting June 15.
Will you continue to wear a mask in public after the mandate is lifted in California on June 15?
At Orange Coast College, it was last announced at a town hall on May 3 that students who returned to campus in the fall 2021 semester would need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
So how will the loosened restrictions by the CDC be handled at OCC? More importantly, how do students feel about this announcement going into summer session?
OCC sociology major Sarah Maver, plans to continue to wear her mask despite the CDC announcement.
“I understand that masks are more effective in protecting others rather than yourself, and there are people who have been fully vaccinated who have gotten COVID, even if it's a reduced viral load. My intention has always been to protect those around me and at this point social distancing, masks and vaccinations is the best way,” Maver said.
Maver has concerns over regulating who has their full COVID-19 vaccinations.
“I don’t trust people to not lie about being vaccinated, which is why I’m hesitant that the CDC has said it’s okay,” Maver said. “In my opinion we need a better way to verify in public spaces such as indoors before having to deal with anti-maskers. As someone who’s had to, it’s difficult as it is. My mom works in retail and she comes home with stories of people being extremely difficult and it’s frustrating to hear.”
She believes vaccine cards are too easy to fake.
Maver’s concern is valid, as fake and forged vaccine cards have been a recent problem. In response, the FBI has warned that faking a vaccine card is a federal crime with potential consequences of prison time or fines.
“I don’t know how places are going to ensure they are real vaccination cards because they are just basic white cards,” Maver said.
OCC Spanish major Paola Carrillo shares the same concern. She plans to continue wearing her mask in public but not with her vaccinated friends over the summer break.
"We're conscious about wearing them when out in public," Carrillo said. "You can never be too safe and who knows if there are folks not vaccinated but pretending to be."
Nguyet Le is an OCC student who received her full vaccinations two weeks ago. She also plans to continue to wear her mask despite the eased restrictions for fully vaccinated persons.
“That’s the only thing that helps me to protect myself at the moment,” Le said.
The CDC still recommends face masks for those who are not yet vaccinated to help prevent them from getting or spreading COVID-19.
OCC student Lily Cyr will also continue wearing her mask until she feels it is safe to stop.
“I’ll always wear my mask when I go out because a pandemic can easily come back if we are reckless, even just the slightest bit now that we are slowly coming out of it,” Cyr said.
Cyr is waiting for summer 2022 or until most people are vaccinated.
“Until everyone is fully vaccinated, then I will feel safe without wearing one,” Cyr said.
However, some students are looking forward to the mask mandate being lifted.
OCC student Ethan Johnson has full faith in the decision by the CDC. He will be following CDC guidelines and stop wearing a mask when the restriction is lifted because he is vaccinated.
“The CDC is a very science-based organization. If a store doesn’t require it, then I’m not going to [wear a mask] because if the CDC says it’s safe, then it definitely is safe,” Johnson said. “People who say different aren’t trusting the science anymore and are continuing to live in irrational fear.”
However, Johnson does not want to be unfairly judged for his decision to not wear a face covering when restrictions are lifted.
“If people want to continue to wear a mask, they can continue to do so, but they shouldn’t say someone else who is following CDC guidelines is a bad person or try to force anyone else [to wear a mask],” Johnson said.
OCC student Christian Vannoy also does not plan to wear a mask once the restriction is lifted.
“It always fogs up my glasses,” Vannoy said.
But he will continue to wear a mask if it is required by OCC or his professors once classes resume on campus.
Summer session at OCC begins June 14, just one day before California plans to lift the mask mandate.
As guidelines continue to change, OCC has not made an official announcement regarding mask requirements for the summer or fall 2021 semesters. OCC President Angelica Suarez has said in the past OCC will continue to follow the strictest COVID-19 restrictions from policies from the Orange County Health Authority and the CDC.
