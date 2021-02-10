Orange Coast College sent an email to students this afternoon that there have been two suspected overdose deaths at The Harbour student housing this week.
It is not known at this time if the two deaths are connected, or if this is related to the death reported last night. The email, sent at 1:51 PST to students, states that the Costa Mesa Police Department and Orange County Coroner's office have responded to the deaths.
Students were encouraged to report any drug-related crimes they see or suspect at The Harbour to Costa Mesa Police at 714-754-5252.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated as we receive more information.
Students suffering from drug abuse or have friends that do can seek help at OCC’s Student Health Center or reach out to this free national hotline for help here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.