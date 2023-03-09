Drive-thru for diapers: OCC CalWorks event helps parents

Orange Coast College’s CalWorks division is gearing up to hold another one of its monthly, free diaper banks on March 17 from noon to 1:30 p.m. in parking Lot A.
The event is run along with the Community Action Partnership of Orange County and OCC’s Pirates’ Cove, working to aid OCC student-parents, as well as faculty and the public.
The diaper bank is a monthly event, always held on a Friday, in which parents can get free diapers, helping save money for other utilities and needs. There are no income qualifications to participate in this event and each parent can get up to 75 items, all prepackaged and loaded into cardboard boxes for easy transfer.
This event is a small part of what OCC's CalWorks program has to offer for their students. The diaper bank, more commonly known on campus as the Baby Pirate Diaper Dash, provides free diapers in all sizes.
The diaper bank is headed by a CalWorks Administrative Assistant Ana Benitez with help from Student Assistants Jenny Ramirez and Wendy Wilson. Pirates’ Cove Project Coordinator Steve Parker was there helping as well.
CalWorks provides a form two weeks before the event where anyone can sign up and request what sizes their child needs. There are flyers in Watson Hall that have a QR code to sign up, or people can email the CalWorks Program Coordinator, Vickie Hay, whose information can be found on the CalWorks OCC home page. The crew on site will then gather the diapers and baby formula donated by CAPOC and bring it to the recipient's car.
Although this event takes place at OCC, it is open to the public. The Melinda Hoag Smith Center for Healthy Living is a nonprofit organization that also works with CAPOC and holds a diaper bank once a month, typically the third Friday if weather permits, in addition to other events, such as a food bank, that aid the community.
“We also have an energy department that offers utility assistance to help low-income families pay for electricity and water bills,” said Hiram Rodriguez-Franco, diaper manager at CAPOC. “We have three family resource centers that offer various different programs, including workforce development, homelessness prevention, food distribution, diaper distribution, and other wraparound services.”
The Baby Pirate Diaper Dash started four years ago and on average caters to about 50-60 people, but the highest amount of recipients at one of these diaper banks reached 80. These numbers are climbing as more parents hear about the event and sign up to get supplies, according to Ana Benitez.
“There's a lot to offer, but it’s not an easy thing,” Hay said. “I believe in what we do.”
