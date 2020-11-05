Incumbent Mary Hornbuckle won reelection against challenger Michael B. Collier for the Coast Community College District Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 4. This is the third time Hornbuckle has won the four-year appointment.
With 100% of voter precincts reporting and mail-in ballots partially counted, Hornbuckle is leading with 34,802 votes or 72.6% of total counted ballots. Collier received 13,130 votes or 27.39% of total counted ballots.
“I will continue to focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion for all,” Hornbuckle said. “I am taking part in a webinar series offered by the state Community College League that looks at the demographics of the District to find where we need to apply more resources. It’s been very helpful so far in planning for the future.”
