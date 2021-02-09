An Orange Coast College student residing at The Harbour campus housing has died, according to an email from OCC President Angelica Suarez.
While many details remain unclear on the cause of death, Suarez stated the following in the email: “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the news that a student residing at The Harbor student housing has passed away. The student’s family has been notified, and Costa Mesa Police, Costa Mesa Fire, and the Orange County Coroner’s Office are aware and have responded. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the student’s family and friends.”
Coast Report has attempted to reach OCC for comment.
Follow Coast Report for continued updates on this breaking story.
